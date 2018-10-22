Sergio Garcia beats Shane Lowry to Andalucia Masters title

Sergio Garcia continued his love affair with Real Club Valderrama as he cruised to a four-shot victory at the weather-affected Andalucia Valderrama Masters on Monday to successfully defend the title he won last year.

After a series of weather delays in southern Spain forced tournament organisers to reduce the event to three rounds on Saturday, another suspension on Sunday meant the final round had to be completed on Monday, with tournament host Garcia leading by three shots after seven holes.

And the Ryder Cup star put the finishing touches to his closing 69 on day five to win the event for the third time.

Irishman Shane Lowry finished four shots behind home favourite Garcia in second after carding seven birdies and a damaging double bogey – coming at the 15th – in his final-round 66.

After making his first cut of the season Gavin Moynihan carded a final round 66 to tie for eighth at three under and take home a welcome paycheque. However, the Donabate man will head for Q-School next month in a bid to retain his card. Meanwhile, Pádraig Harrington finished with a 73 to tie 66th at six over.

Finn Mikko Korhonen was another stroke back in third, with first-round leader Ashley Chesters alone in fourth on five under.

Seven-time European Tour winner Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano secured his playing privileges for 2019 after finishing in a tie for fifth on four under par to move into the top 116 in the Race to Dubai rankings from 125th at the beginning of the event.

Sergio Garcia after winning the Andalucia Valderrama Masters. Photograph: Warren Little/Getty Images

Scot Richie Ramsay also kept his card after finishing in a share of 11th on two under par to jump up to 115th on the list, with David Horsey claiming the final place.

Garcia had carded one birdie and a single bogey in his first seven holes to remain at 10 under par before the hooter sounded on Sunday afternoon.

The 38-year-old increased his lead to four shots when he rolled in from 10 feet at the 10th hole on Monday morning.

But a bogey at the 13th saw him drop back to 10 under, and with a charging Lowry notching three birdies in a row from the 10th hole, his lead was down to one shot.

However, a double bogey at the 15th saw Lowry slip back, and Garcia added birdies at the 14th and 17th to get to 12 under par and secure a comfortable victory.

Collated final scores & totals in the European Tour Andalucia Valderrama Masters hosted by the Sergio Garcia Foundation, Real Club Valderrama, Sotogrande, Spain (Gbr & Irl unless stated, Irish in bold, par 71):

201 Sergio Garcia (Spa) 68 64 69

205 Shane Lowry 69 70 66

207 Mikko Korhonen (Fin) 69 71 67

208 Ashley Chesters 66 70 72

209 Maximilian Kieffer (Ger) 72 71 66, Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spa) 70 68 71, Lee Westwood 71 68 70

210 Gavin Moynihan 73 71 66, Jason Norris (Aus) 69 71 70, Matthew Nixon 69 71 70

211 Richie Ramsay 69 74 68, Marc Warren 69 69 73, Joost Luiten (Ned) 73 71 67, Gregory Bourdy (Fra) 67 73 71, Oliver Fisher 71 69 71

212 Ricardo Gouveia (Por) 72 71 69, Thomas Aiken (Rsa) 74 72 66, Robert Rock 71 73 68, Alejandro Canizares (Spa) 71 72 69, Alvaro Quiros (Spa) 68 70 74, Paul Peterson (USA) 70 72 70

213 Jason Scrivener (Aus) 68 73 72, Andrew Johnston 73 70 70, Marcus Kinhult (Swe) 71 72 70, Lasse Jensen (Den) 71 72 70, David Lipsky (USA) 73 70 70, Oliver Farr 68 72 73, Edoardo Molinari (Ita) 70 73 70

214 Soren Kjeldsen (Den) 75 70 69, Anders Hansen (Den) 73 72 69, Callum Shinkwin 72 72 70, Richard McEvoy 72 71 71, Pep Angles (Spa) 71 74 69, Julien Guerrier (Fra) 75 70 69, Samuel Del Val (Spa) 72 74 68, Adrien Saddier (Fra) 71 71 72, David Drysdale 72 69 73, Stephen Gallacher 74 71 69, Jeunghun Wang (Kor) 71 71 72, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa) 77 68 69, Marcus Fraser (Aus) 71 75 68

215 Steven Brown 70 72 73, Richard Bland 70 73 72, Paul Waring 72 72 71, David Horsey 73 70 72, Andrew Dodt (Aus) 75 71 69, Matthew Baldwin 72 72 71, Jin-ho Choi (Kor) 72 73 70, Laurie Canter 71 72 72, Jeff Winther (Den) 74 72 69, Ryan Evans 72 69 74

216 Mikael Lundberg (Swe) 71 69 76, Wade Ormsby (Aus) 72 69 75, Gavin Green (Mal) 76 70 70, Bradley Dredge 74 71 71, Raphael Jacquelin (Fra) 70 70 76

217 Nacho Elvira (Spa) 69 75 73

218 Clement Sordet (Fra) 76 70 72, Christopher Mivis (Bel) 72 72 74, Matthew Southgate 71 74 73, Thongchai Jaidee (Tha) 75 71 72, Robert Karlsson (Swe) 71 75 72, Chase Koepka (USA) 72 74 72, Thomas Bjorn (Den) 73 71 74, Connor Syme 73 72 73

219 Scott Hend (Aus) 73 73 73, Frederik Dreier (Den) 74 71 74, Pádraig Harrington 72 74 73, Soomin Lee (Kor) 75 70 74

220 Jonathan Thomson 74 72 74

221 Eduardo Ger Lao Riva (Spa) 72 73 76, Darren Fichardt (Rsa) 69 75 77

222 Gary Stal (Fra) 73 73 76, Nino Bertasio (Ita) 70 73 79

223 Bernd Ritthammer (Ger) 71 75 77, Bradley Neil 73 72 78