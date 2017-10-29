Seamus Power unravels as Ryan Armour wins in Jackson

American takes Sanderson Farms Championship as Power finishes with final round 75
Ryan Armour carded a final round 68 to win the Sanderson Farms Championship by five strokes. Photograph: Sam Greendood/Getty

Ryan Armour carded a final round 68 to win the Sanderson Farms Championship by five strokes. Photograph: Sam Greendood/Getty

 

Seamus Power had to settle for a share of 18th place after he carded a final round of 75 in the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Power made just a single birdie and dropped four strokes on Sunday - leaving him on six under par for the tournament.

He finished 13 shots off the winner, a tearful Ryan Armour, who won for the first time on the PGA Tour after shooting a four-under par 68 for a five-stroke victory in Mississippi.

The win came in his 105th career start on the tour.

“I’m tearing up. I’m not going to lie,” Armour said after finishing on 19-under par 269 a day after his son Patrick’s ninth birthday. “There were some lean times,” the journeyman said of a up-and-down career that has had him on and off the PGA Tour.

“Thought about quitting but my wife wouldn’t let me. Thank God. I love her.

“It goes back to have faith in what you do. If you believe in something go do it, work hard at it and have fun doing it.”

Chesson Hadley used a 68 to finish second at 274 with fellow American Jonathan Randolph, playing on his home course, two strokes back after a 67 that included seven birdies in his first nine holes.

Armour, 41, took a five-stroke lead into the final round at The Country Club of Jackson and kept the edge with six birdies and two bogeys.

“It got a little nervy when I pulled that on nine,” said Armour, whose only professional victory came on the Web.com tour in 2016.

“I hadn’t really missed a shot until nine and made a bogey, but that two-putt on 10 was huge. It kinda got me back to what (we) had talked about, just get it in the middle of the fairway, get it in the middle of the green. Put it on your putter and try and make a putt.”

Three birdies in his first seven holes pushed Armour to three-under for the day before the bogey at the ninth hole.

But he rallied for a par on the 10th and then had birdies at 11 and 14 before another bogey at 16. A birdie at 17 and a par at the last wrapped up the win.

Now he has a decision to make, whether to play in next week’s Shriners Hospitals for Children tournament in Las Vegas or watch his wife run in the New York City Marathon.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.