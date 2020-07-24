Seamus Power is three off Richy Werenski’s lead in Minnesota

American Richy Werenski calmly sank a short birdie on the par-five 18th to take an opening round lead at the 3M Open in Minnesota.

The 28-year-old made the most of some friendly greens as he shot an eight-under 63 at TPC Twin Cities on Thursday.

A consistent performance throughout the day puts him one shot in front of fellow American Michael Thompson, who was keeping pace with Werenski until the latter’s final birdie.

Ireland’s Seamus Power is three off the lead after an opening round score of three-under 68. He made the perfect start with a birdie on the first hole, before adding three more on the sixth, 10th and 12th holes, with just one bogey in between on the Par 3 fourth hole. Along with England’s Tom Lewis he is currently tied for 27th.

In what was Tommy Fleetwood’s first tournament since the resumption of the PGA Tour, he was left to rue a double bogey on the 18th which saw him finish with an even 71.

Heading into the tournament, the 12th-ranked Fleetwood said his focus was just on playing well, without having a particular score in mind.

He told a pre-tournament press conference: “I’m definitely not going to use time off as any kind of excuse if I don’t play well because I feel like I’ve had a lot of good practice and playing time. So hopefully I can just pick it up and come out here and put in a strong performance.

“We’ll see. And if not, then I’m definitely going to learn from this week moving into the weeks ahead where there are some pretty big weeks coming up.”

First round scores in the USPGA Tour 3M Open (USA unless stated, par 72):

63 Richy Werenski

64 Michael Thompson

65 Tony Finau, Matthew Wolff, Nick Watney, Max Homa, Xinjun Zhang (Chn), Bo Hoag, Ryan Moore

66 Chris Kirk, Kyle Stanley, Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Robert Garrigus, Brendon DE Jonge (Zim), Bronson Burgoon, Aaron Baddeley (Aus), Talor Gooch, Bo Van Pelt ,Patrick Rodgers

67 Danny Lee (Nzl), Adam Schenk, Kramer Hickok, Alex Noren (Swe), Austin Cook, Bubba Watson, Cameron Davis (Aus)

68 Luke List, Robby Shelton, Jason Dufner, Christopher Baker, Tom Lewis (Eng), Seamus Power (Irl), Wyndham Clark, (Cha) Campbell, Denny McCarthy, Adam Long, Ryan Brehm, Dylan Frittelli (Rsa), D.J. Trahan, Tommy Gainey

69 Roger Sloan (Can), Vaughn Taylor, Aaron Wise, David Hearn (Can), Chase Seiffert, Hank Lebioda, J.J. Spaun, Dominic Bozzelli, Will Gordon, Aaron Crawford (Can), Zack Sucher, Stewart Cink, Tom Hoge, Patton Kizzire, Keith Mitchell, Cameron Tringale

70 Sepp Straka (Aut), Brandon Hagy, Tim Wilkinson (Nzl), Doc Redman, Chase Koepka, Peter Uihlein, Bill Haas, Joseph Bramlett, Brice Garnett, Henrik Norlander (Swe), Pat Perez, Kyoung-hoon Lee (Kor), Matt Every, Doug Ghim, Fabian Gomez (Arg), Alex Cejka (Ger), Matthias Schwab (Aut), Harris English, Kristoffer Ventura (Nor), Brooks Koepka, George McNeill, Sam Burns, Michael Kim, Michael Gellerman, Josh Teater

71 Scott Stallings, Brian Gay, Charles Howell III, Si Woo Kim (Kor), Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Kyung Ju Choi (Kor), Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spa), John Merrick, Beau Hossler, Chesson Hadley, Tom Lehman, Parker McLachlin, Rich Beem, Scott Harrington, Johnson Wagner

72 Andrew Putnam, Scott Brown, Matthew NeSmith, Rhein Gibson (Aus), Branden Grace (Rsa), Jamie Lovemark, Ben Martin, Daniel Chopra (Swe), Russell Henley, Roberto Castro, Chris Stroud, Tim Herron, John Senden (Aus), Michael Gligic (Can), Derek Ernst, Sahith Theegala, Ricky Barnes, Harry Higgs, Ryan Armour, Paul Casey (Eng), Jonathan Byrd, Jhonattan Vegas (Ven)

73 Angus Flanagan (Eng), Peter Malnati, Lucas Glover, David Lingmerth (Swe), Scott Piercy, Mark Anderson, Robert Streb, Hunter Mahan, Peter Kuest, Arjun Atwal (Ind), Ryan Blaum, Bernd Wiesberger (Aut), Troy Merritt

74 Wes Roach, Shawn Stefani, Seung-Yul Noh (Kor), Nelson Lauta Ledesma (Arg), Cameron Percy (Aus), Sebastian Cappelen (Den), Rob Oppenheim, Ted Potter, Jr., Luke Donald (Eng), Erik Van Rooyen (Rsa)

75 Charley Hoffman, Hudson Swafford, Ben Taylor (Eng), Sang-moon Bae (Kor), Martin Trainer

76 Vincent Whaley, Sam Ryder, Brian Harman, Russell Knox (Sco)

77 Greg Chalmers (Aus)

78 Jake Kneen, Ted Purdy