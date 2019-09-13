Scott Jamieson takes two-shot lead at KLM Open after sizzling 65

Scott Jamieson produced a stunning seven-under-par 65 to claim a two-shot lead after the second round at the KLM Open.

The Scot has won only once on the European Tour, back in 2013 at the Nelson Mandela Championship, but surged to the summit courtesy of seven birdies to sit at 11 under par in Amsterdam.

Sergio Garcia leads the chasing pack at The International, carding six birdies and a bogey in his five-under-par 67 to join English trio James Morrison, Callum Shinkwin and Matthew Southgate at nine under.

Another Englishman Sam Horsfield mixed eight birdies, five bogeys and five pars in his rollercoaster 69 to reach eight under alongside 18-year-old Dane Nicolai Hojgaard.

“It was a great day,” Jamieson told europeantour.com. “I was really good with my irons yesterday but wasn’t so good off the tee, and today I was better off the tee and equally as good with my irons.

“I think it is a second shot golf course for sure. You just need to pick the right shot and execute it. I don’t think it is a course you can overpower so hopefully I can think my way around it.”

Morrison set the clubhouse target on Friday morning courtesy of two eagles in the space of four holes, as well as five birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey in an entertaining 67.

Overnight leader Shinkwin carded four birdies in 14 holes to move back ahead and reach 10 under, only to register two bogeys – including a shoehorn par putt at the last – and a gain in his final four holes to squander the solo lead before Jamieson powered to the top.

Garcia moved to within one shot of Morrison and Shinkwin thanks to birdies at the first, seventh, eighth, 14th and 15th after dropping a shot at the sixth.

The Spaniard produced a remarkable par save at the 17th with a sublime chip to close range and hit an equally impressive second shot at the par-five last, but his eagle putt rolled up inches short – which would have taken him to second.

Southgate holed six birdies and two bogeys to join Garcia, Morrison and Shinkwin in a tie for second, one shot ahead of Horsfield and Hojgaard.

Paul Dunne is the best of the Irish in action, a three-under 69 moving him to four under for the tournament.

Gavin Moynihan is a shot further back on three under after a 71, while Pádraig Harrington dipped under the cut mark with a birdie on the par-five 18th as his 71 left him on two under. Michael Hoey missed the cut after finishing on four over after a 73.

LEADERBOARD

British and Irish unless stated, par 72, (a) denotes amateur

133 Scott Jamieson 68 65

135 Sergio Garcia (Esp) 68 67, Callum Shinkwin 66 69, Matthew Southgate 67 68, James Morrison 68 67

136 Sam Horsfield 67 69, Nicolai Hojgaard (Den) 67 69

137 Steven Brown 69 68, Rowin Caron (Ned) 68 69, Maximilian Kieffer (Ger) 69 68, Eduardo De La Riva (Esp) 69 68, Antoine Rozner (Fra) 70 67, Joakim Lagergren (Swe) 71 66, Max Orrin 68 69, Thomas Pieters (Bel) 71 66, Bradley Dredge 72 65

138 Joost Luiten (Ned) 69 69, (a) Koen Kouwenaar (Ned) 68 70, Rikard Karlberg (Swe) 70 68, Shubhankar Sharma (Ind) 70 68, Wil Besseling (Ned) 72 66, Liam Johnston 70 68, Jake McLeod (Aus) 70 68, Troy Merritt (USA) 73 65

139 Kurt Kitayama (USA) 69 70, Anton Karlsson (Swe) 70 69, Hugo Leon (Chi) 70 69, Mikko Korhonen (Fin) 70 69, Ashley Chesters 71 68, Romain Langasque (Fra) 68 71, Andres Romero (Arg) 70 69, Yusaku Miyazato (Jpn) 74 65, Nino Bertasio (Ita) 71 68

140 Soren Kjeldsen (Den) 70 70, Haydn Porteous (Rsa) 68 72, Chris Paisley 67 73, George Coetzee (Rsa) 71 69, Hideto Tanihara (Jpn) 69 71, Jeff Winther (Den) 71 69, Paul Dunne 71 69, Jeunghun Wang (Kor) 72 68, Pedro Figueiredo (Por) 70 70, Jamie Donaldson 70 70, Per Langfors (Swe) 67 73, Gavin Green (Mal) 67 73

141 Mike Lorenzo-Vera (Fra) 72 69, Christofer Blomstrand (Swe) 74 67, Euan Walker 72 69, Ashun Wu (Chn) 69 72, Daniel Gavins 70 71, Lee Slattery 74 67, Gavin Moynihan 70 71, Marc Warren 67 74, Gaganjeet Bhullar (Ind) 72 69, Thomas Detry (Bel) 71 70, Edoardo Molinari (Ita) 70 71, Patrick Reed (USA) 72 69

142 David Law 72 70, Matt Wallace 75 67, Brandon Stone (Rsa) 70 72, Harrison Endycott (Aus) 75 67, Sebastian Soderberg (Swe) 75 67, Johannes Veerman (USA) 69 73, Sean Crocker (USA) 70 72, Sven Maurits (Ned) 71 71, Chris Wood 72 70, Richie Ramsay 73 69, Nick McCarthy 74 68, Niklas Lemke (Swe) 73 69, Espen Kofstad (Nor) 72 70, Stuart Manley 73 69, Trevor Immelman (Rsa) 73 69, Reinier Saxton (Ned) 69 73, Pádraig Harrington 71 71

MISSED CUT

143 Ricardo Gouveia (Por) 72 71, S.S.P Chawrasia (Ind) 74 69, Nicolas Colsaerts (Bel) 70 73, Martin Kaymer (Ger) 77 66, Deyen Lawson (Aus) 71 72, Adam Bland (Aus) 72 71, David Drysdale 73 70, Austin Connelly (Can) 76 67, Pedro Oriol (Esp) 73 70, Louis De Jager (Rsa) 71 72, Dimitrios Papadatos (Aus) 72 71

144 Jack Singh Brar 71 73, Jaco Van Zyl (Rsa) 76 68, Kristian Krogh Johannessen (Nor) 75 69, Mark Reynolds (Ned) 75 69, Alejandro Canizares (Esp) 78 66, Michael Campbell (Nzl) 75 69, Clement Sordet (Fra) 75 69, Kristoffer Reitan (Nor) 72 72, Zander Lombard (Rsa) 75 69, Nick Cullen (Aus) 73 71, Romain Wattel (Fra) 73 71, Tom Murray 73 71, Victor Perez (Fra) 70 74, Joel Girrbach (Swi) 74 70, Lorenzo Gagli (Ita) 71 73, Bernd Ritthammer (Ger) 73 71, Scott Gregory 71 73, (a) Benjamin Reuter (Ned) 74 70

145 Matthieu Pavon (Fra) 72 73, Berry Henson (USA) 75 70, Marcel Siem (Ger) 71 74, Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Esp) 73 72, Marco Penge 70 75, Max Schmitt (Ger) 76 69, (a) Bob Geurts (Ned) 73 72, Lee Westwood 70 75

146 Lasse Jensen (Den) 72 74, Mike Toorop (Ned) 74 72, Maarten Lafeber (Ned) 72 74, Adrien Saddier (Fra) 73 73, Daniel Hillier (Nzl) 78 68, Jack McDonald 73 73, Fabrizio Zanotti (Pry) 74 72, Jens Dantorp (Swe) 74 72

147 Ben Evans 73 74, Matthew Nixon 73 74, Robbie Van West (Ned) 74 73, David Borda (Esp) 79 68, Raphael Jacquelin (Fra) 75 72, Oliver Fisher 75 72, Brett Rumford (Aus) 75 72, Ivan Cantero Gutierrez (Esp) 72 75, (a) Kiet Van Der Weele (Ned) 71 76, Sami Valimaki (Fin) 76 71, Wilco Nienaber (Rsa) 71 76

148 Jose-Maria Olazabal (Esp) 76 72, Scott Hend (Aus) 75 73, David Howell 77 71, Grant Forrest 75 73, Michael Hoey 75 73

150 Robert Karlsson (Swe) 78 72

151 Duncan Stewart 75 76, Jurrian Van Der Vaart (Ned) 78 73, Jin-ho Choi (Kor) 79 72

152 Dylan Boshart (Ned) 77 75, (a) Dario Antonisse (Ned) 79 73, Max Albertus (Ned) 80 72, Jorge Campillo (Esp) 79 73, David Horsey 77 75, Kim Koivu (Fin) 77 75

153 Matteo Manassero (Ita) 78 75, John Catlin (USA) 78 75

154 Sihwan Kim (Kor) 78 76, Hyo-won Park (Kor) 75 79, Julian Kunzenbacher (Ger) 79 75

155 Lars Keunen (Ned) 77 78

158 Javier Ballesteros (Esp) 78 80

161 (a) Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra (Esp) 85 76