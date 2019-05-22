Séamus Power to make first Irish Open appearance since 2013

Waterford golfer Séamus Power, currently enjoying a great run of form on the PGA Tour which has featured two top-six finishes in two of his four most recent tournaments, has been confirmed for the DDF Irish Open at Lahinch on July 4th-7th.

“Although I play my golf in the USA, I am a very proud Irishman and it will be a really special moment for me to tee it up in front of my home fans as a professional, especially at a classic Irish links course like Lahinch. Hopefully I’ll get great support from the fans and it promises to be a great week,” said the 32-year-old, who is playing in this week’s Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial this week.

Power has been extended a sponsor’s invitation to play in the Irish Open, while Gavin Moynihan, who plays on the European Tour, and Cormac Sharvin, a member of the Challenge Tour, have also received invitations for the Rolex Series event.