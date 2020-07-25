Séamus Power misses the cut at 3M Open after round of 78

A nightmare second round of 78 saw Séamus Power miss the cut at the 3M Open in Minnesota as Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski share the lead at 12 under.

After an opening round of 68 Power was nicely placed going into Friday but a double bogey on the 17th – his eighth – and a disastrous quadruple bogey eight on the Par 4 third put paid to his chances of making the weekend.

Despite birdies at the 14th and third, bogeys at the 11th, fifth and seventh saw the Waterford man finish at four over par, six shots outside the cut line.

On his return to competitive golf Tommy Fleetwood also missed the cut after he could only manage a second-round 72 on another day of low scoring at TPC Twin Cities.

The 29-year-old chose to miss the first six events of the PGA Tour to stay with his family in England.

Fleetwood went out in level-par 35 after bogeying the second and picking up a birdie on the par-three eighth.

A bogey at the 11th was followed by a birdie at the 12th and he needed an eagle at the par-five 18th to play the final two rounds.

But a six ended his hopes and Fleetwood joined the list of big-name casualties who dropped out at the halfway stage.

Fellow Englishmen Luke Donald and Paul Casey were a shot further back on two over after shooting 70 and 72 respectively.

Four-time major champion Brooks Koepka missed the cut by one shot after a 71 and was joined on one under by Bubba Watson, who carded a disappointing 74.

World number four Dustin Johnson, the highest ranked player in Minnesota, withdrew on Thursday after shooting 78 and citing a back problem.

American pair Thompson and Werenski lead at the halfway stage on 12-under par.

Thompson carded six birdies against just one bogey, including draining a 19-foot putt for a two on the short 17th, in his five-under 65, while Werenski followed his opening-day 63 with 67.

Tony Finau and Talor Gooch are one shot behind, with last year’s champion Matthew Wolff two shots further back.

Collated second round scores & totals in the USPGA Tour 3M Open, TPC of the Twin Cities, Blaine, Minnesota, United States of America (USA unless stated, par 72):

130 Michael Thompson 64 66, Richy Werenski 63 67

131 Tony Finau 65 66, Talor Gooch 66 65

132 Xinjun Zhang (Chn) 65 67

133 Cameron Davis (Aus) 67 66, Matthew Wolff 65 68

134 Patrick Rodgers 66 68, Charl Schwartzel (Rsa) 66 68, Bo Van Pelt 66 68, Nick Watney 65 69

135 Harris English 70 65, Dylan Frittelli (Rsa) 68 67, Danny Lee (Nzl) 67 68, Ryan Moore 65 70, Scott Stallings 71 64

136 Bronson Burgoon 66 70, Tom Hoge 69 67, Charles Howell III 71 65, Si-Woo Kim (Kor) 71 65, Alexander Noren (Swe) 67 69, Adam Schenk 67 69, Robby Shelton 68 68

137 Stewart Cink 69 68, Austin Cook 67 70, Brice Garnett 70 67, Kramer Hickok 67 70, Max Homa 65 72, Chris Kirk 66 71, Matthias Schwab (Aut) 70 67, 7 Sepp Straka (Aut) 70 67, 37 Robert Garrigus 66 71

138 K. J. Choi (Kor) 71 67, Doug Ghim 70 68, Bo Hoag 65 73, Chase Koepka 70 68, Denny McCarthy 68 70

139 Aaron Baddeley (Aus) 66 73, Sam Burns 70 69, Emiliano Grillo (Arg) 71 68, Bill Haas 70 69, Brandon Hagy 70 69, Patton Kizzire 69 70, Hank Lebioda 69 70, Tom Lewis (Eng) 68 71, Pat Perez 70 69, Cameron Tringale 69 70, Peter Uihlein 70 69, Bernd Wiesberger (Aut) 73 66, Tim Wilkinson (Nzl) 70 69

140 Arjun Atwal (Ind) 73 67, Chris Baker 68 72, Rafael Cabrera (Spa) 71 69, Alex Cejka (Ger) 70 70, Jason Dufner 68 72, Matthew Every 70 70, Tommy Gainey 68 72, Michael Gellerman 70 70, Michael Gligic (Can) 72 68, Brian Harman 76 64, Kyoung-Hoon Lee (Kor) 70 70, Luke List 68 72, Adam Long 68 72, George McNeill 70 70, John Merrick 71 69, Henrik Norlander (Swe) 70 70, Kyle Stanley 66 74, Josh Teater 70 70

The following players missed the half-way cut:

141 Ricky Barnes 72 69, Joseph Bramlett 70 71, Jonathan Byrd 72 69, Roberto Castro 72 69, Russell Henley 72 69, Tim Herron 72 69, Beau Hossler 71 70, Brooks Koepka 70 71,

Tom Lehman 71 70, Wes Roach 74 67, J. J. Spaun 69 72, Ben Taylor (Eng) 75 66, Jhonattan Vegas (Ven) 72 69, Kristoffer Ventura (Nor) 70 71, Bubba Watson 67 74, Aaron Wise 69 72, Rich Beem 71 70, Branden Grace (Rsa) 72 69, Derek Ernst 72 69

142 Mark Anderson 73 69, Ryan Armour 72 70, Wyndham Clark 68 74, Chesson Hadley 71 71, Scott Harrington 71 71, Michael Kim 70 72, Jamie Lovemark 72 70, Troy Merritt 73 69, John Senden (Aus) 72 70, Roger Sloan (Can) 69 73, Robert Streb 73 69

143 Ryan Blaum 73 70, Scott Brown 72 71, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng) 71 72, Will Gordon 69 74, David Hearn (Can) 69 74, Russell Knox (Sco) 76 67, Keith Mitchell 69 74, Matthew NeSmith 72 71, Scott Piercy 73 70, Doc Redman 70 73, Chase Seiffert 69 74, Zack Sucher 69 74, D. J. Trahan 68 75, Erik van Rooyen (Rsa) 74 69, Johnson Wagner 71 72, Aaron Crawford (Can) 69 74

144 Ryan Brehm 68 76, Paul Casey (Eng) 72 72, Luke Donald (Eng) 74 70, Brian Gay 71 73, Fabian Gomez (Arg) 70 74, Peter Kuest 73 71, David Lingmerth (Swe) 73 71, Cameron Percy (Aus) 74 70, Sahith Theegala 72 72, Parker McLachlin 71 73

145 Chad Campbell 68 77, Ben Martin 72 73, Ted Potter Jr. 74 71, Sam Ryder 76 69

146 Dominic Bozzelli 69 77, Greg Chalmers (Aus) 77 69, Angus Flanagan (Eng) 73 73, Peter Malnati 73 73, Séamus Power (Irl) 68 78, Brendon de Jonge (Zim) 66 80, Sang-Moon Bae (Kor) 75 71

147 Nelson Ledesma (Arg) 74 73, Vaughn Taylor 69 78, Vincent Whaley 76 71, Daniel Chopra (Swe) 72 75

148 Lucas Glover 73 75, Harry Higgs 72 76, Charley Hoffman 75 73, Andrew Putnam 72 76, Hunter Mahan 73 75

149 Rob Oppenheim 74 75, Shawn Stefani 74 75, Hudson Swafford 75 74, Jake Kneen 78 71

150 Martin Trainer 75 75

152 Rhein Gibson (Aus) 72 80

154 Ted Purdy 78 76

159 Sebastian Cappelen (Den) 74 85