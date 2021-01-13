Séamus Power in Sony Open field after Vegas’ withdrawal

Waterford man will make his first PGA Tour appearance of the year in Hawaii

Séamus Power will make his first start of 2021 at the Sony Open. Photo: Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images

Séamus Power will make his first start of the season at the Sony Open on Thursday after Jhonattan Vegas’ withdrawal due to a positive Covid-19 test promoted the Waterford man from first reserve into the 144-man field.

Power’s last appearance on the PGA Tour was a tied-37th finish at the Bermuda Championship in November and he goes into this week’s event at Waialae Country Club having last teed it up there in 2019.

Power will join Talor Gooch and Bill Haas on the 10th tee at 5.30pm Irish time on Thursday where he will be the only Irish player in the field.

Last week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions winner Harris English will be looking to make it back-to-back wins in Hawaii while the likes of Sergio Garcia, Collin Morikawa and Adam Scott will also be in action at the second of two events on the island state before the PGA Tour heads back to California for the American Express next week.

