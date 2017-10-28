Séamus Power hot on the heels of leader in Mississippi
Irish golfer still has to complete two holes; Ryan Armour leads on 10 under
Ireland’s Séamus Power was two shots off the lead with two holes remaining when play was suspended for the day in the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship in Mississippi. Photograph: Michael Cohen/Getty Images
The 30-year-old from Waterford followed his opening 68 with five birdies against a single bogey over the 16 holes he was able to complete at the Country Club of Jackson.
Power – who was well placed on the 17th fairway when the hooter sounded – lies two shots off leader Ryan Armour, with the American having completed a 68 for a 10 under halfway total.
With the top 50 in the world eligible to compete in the WGC-HSBC Champions in China, the top ranking player in the field is world number 75 William McGirt, who sits tied for 34th on three under.
Armour is a shot clear of South African Tyrone van Aswegen, who enjoyed a round of 65. Former US Ryder Cup player Vaughn Taylor is level with Power after carding a 66.
Power was the only player with holes remaining who looked likely to challenge Armour for the halfway lead.