Séamus Power fires 66 to move into contention at Congaree

Ireland’s Séamus Power carded a five-under 66 to sit five shots back from leader Chesson Hadley following the second day of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree in South Carolina.

Hadley also shot 66 to go with his opening-round 65 to be 11-under overall, holding a two-stroke lead over world No 1 Dustin Johnson.

Hadley matched seven birdies with two bogeys on Friday while Johnson was tied for the lead through 17 holes before double-bogeying the par-four 18th to finish with a 68.

Their fellow American Tain Lee, appearing in only his third PGA Tour tournament, also carded a 68 to sit third, four strokes off the pace.

Starting on the back nine, Power mixed in a bogey on the 17th with birdies on the 15th and 18th before coming home strongly with four birdies, including at the par-three fifth.

His 66 moved him to six-under and a share of fourth with Americans Harris English, Chez Reavie and Pat Perez as well as South Africa’s Erik van Rooyen and Wilco Nienaber.

Pádraig Harrington’s second round of 72 meant the European Ryder Cup captain missed the cut by two shots.

Tyrrell Hatton was a further three strokes back at three-under after carding a 68, with fellow Englishmen Ian Poulter and Luke Donald another shot behind.

Meanwhile Tommy Fleetwood had a horror day which included five bogeys en route to a 75.

