Séamus Power cards bogey-free round before play suspended in Canada

Robert Garrigus had a one-shot lead in the opening round of the RBC Canadian Open before play was suspended for the day due to dangerous weather.

The American, who had completed his round before thunderstorms interrupted play, carded a blemish-free nine-under 63 — including five straight birdies in his first six holes.

He added four more on the back nine, helped by a stroke of luck on the 13th when his ball hit a rock to save it from the water.

Closest rival Adam Schenk shot 10 birdies and two bogeys to finish on 62, while compatriot Chris Stroud was third with 65.

Ireland’s Séamus Power carded four birdies on his way to a bogey-free round of 68 which left him in a tie for 22nd at four under par. Graeme McDowell was at the same mark with one hole to play when rain stopped player while Shane Lowry – who has his brother Alan as his caddie this week for the first time – was tied 63rd at two under par, also with one hole to play.

Ian Poulter, Hudson Swafford and Byeong Hun An all finished a shot further back, while Kevin Tway was also sitting on six under with three holes left to play.

Two-time defending champion Jhonattan Vegas was two under through 16 holes.

Play was suspended due to the weather at 4.30pm ET (9.30pm Irish time) and resumed just over two hours later. It was stopped again for the day at just after 8pm ET (1am Irish time).

Following the first break, Tommy Fleetwood shot up the leaderboard after hitting two eagles and two birdies in four holes. He finished the day on five under with two holes still to play.

The round is due to resume at 7am ET (12pm Irish time) on Friday, with round two scheduled to get under way half an hour later.

Completed first round scores at RBC Canadian Open before play was suspended, Glen Abbey GC, Canada (USA unless stated, Irish in bold, par 72):

63 Robert Garrigus

64 Adam Schenk

65 Chris Stroud

66 Ben Crane, Hudson Swafford, Byeong-Hun An (Kor), Ian Poulter (Eng)

67 Chris Kirk, Andrew Putnam, Gary Woodland, Bronson Burgoon, Ricky Barnes, Whee Kim (Kr), Joaquin Niemann (Col), Rod Pampling (Aus), Dominic Bozzelli, Zac Blair

68 Steve Stricker, Rory Sabbatini (Rsa), Ryan Palmer, David Hearn (Can), Matt Every, Steve Wheatcroft, Séamus Power (Ire), Dustin Johnson, Hunter Mahan, Rob Oppenheim, James Hahn, Nick Taylor (Can)

69 Nick Watney, Jason Kokrak, David Lingmerth (Swe), Matt Kuchar, Lanto Griffin, Cameron Champ, Michael Gligic (Can), Joel Dahmen, Jim Furyk, Patrick Rodgers, Keith Mitchell, Billy Horschel

70 Brian Stuard, Shawn Stefani, Scott Stallings, Sung Kang (Kor), Adam Hadwin (Can), Bubba Watson, Stewart Cink, Robert Streb, Jimmy Walker, John Huh, Brandon Harkins

71 Retief Goosen (Rsa), Kyle Thompson, Harris English, Jamie Lovemark, Tony Finau, Sean O’Hair, Joey Savoie (Can), Tyler Duncan, Kevin Kisner

72 Jared Du Toit (Can), Talor Gooch, Chad Campbell, Bill Haas, Corey Conners (Can), Zachary Bauchou, JT Poston, John Senden (Aus), Martin Piller, Parker McLachlin, Fabian Gomez (Arg), Billy Hurley III, J.J. Henry, Jonathan Randolph, Blayne Barber, Cameron Tringale

73 Matt Jones (Aus), Dylan Meyer, Will Claxton, Jonas Blixt (Swe), Michael Thompson, Abraham Ancer (Mex), Matt Atkins, Daniel Summerhays

74 J.B. Holmes, Vaughn Taylor, Mitchell Sutton (Can)

J.J. Spaun, Jonathan Byrd

75 Brendon De Jonge (Zim), Russell Budd (Can), Mike Weir (Can), Marc-Etienne Bussieres (Can), Chez Reavie

76 Scott Brown, Ollie Schniederjans

77 Sam Saunders, Todd Fanning (Can)