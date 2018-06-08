Ruaidhrí McGee makes first European Tour cut since 2015

Derryman Ruaidhrí McGee made his first cut on the European Tour since 2015 thanks to a second round 73 at the Shot Clock Masters in Austria which saw him finish right on the mark at two over par, 11 shots behind leader Mikko Korhonen of Finland.

The 27-year-old has played mainly on the Challenge Tour this season – making three cuts so far – with his only other European Tour appearance coming in Sicily last month where he missed out on the weekend.

However, his battling Friday round at Diamond Country Club was enough to secure some weekend employment after he looked to be out of the running when he started with four bogeys in his first five holes.

However, back-to-back birdies followed with a third coming his way on his 10th hole to get back to one over par for the day before he parred in to make the cut.

McGee is only member of the Irish trio to make the cut at the new European Tour event where a shot clock follows each group with players penalised if they do not hit their ball within the time limits.

Players have 50 seconds to take their shot if they are first to play, including tee shots on par threes, or 40 seconds for tee shots on other holes or when second or third to play. They face a one-shot penalty for each bad time incurred, but none were handed out as the players quickly adapted to the experimental format.

Holywood Golf Club’s 15-year-old amateur Tom McKibbin made an impressive start on Thursday with a 71 in his first ever professional event but he couldn’t maintain that form on Friday, slipping back to six over par after a 78.

Meanwhile the struggles continue for Gavin Moynihan as he failed to make the weekend for the 13th time this season after a dismal round of 79 which included two runs of four consecutive bogeys.

The Dubliner will need a monumental effort over the next few months if he is to keep his European Tour card which he secured at qualifying school last November although he did receive a welcome financial boost last month in winning the Golf Sixes event alongside Paul Dunne.

At the top of the leaderboard Korhonen will take a slender of just one shot into the third round with England’s Steve Webster and Justin Walters of South Africa making up a tie for second.

Spain’s Miguel Angel Jimenez had been four shots clear when he reached 10 under par, but the 54-year-old dropped three shots in his last three holes to finish seven under alongside home favourite Matthias Schwab, Ashun Wu and Jeppe Huldahl.

Full scores to follow...