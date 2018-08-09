Royal Portrush sells out for final three days of 2019 Open

Tickets for the Friday, Saturday and Sunday of next year’s Open Championship at Royal Portrush have sold out, with only tickets for the opening day’s play still available.

The R&A have announced that weekly and weekend tickets have also sold out for the return of the event to the Co Antrim course after 69 years.

The event runs from July 18th to 21st with three practice days open to fans before the event gets underway. Tickets are still available for all three practice days.

The R&A have also opened a waiting list for fans if any tickets are returned for a day that is sold out.