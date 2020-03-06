Rory McIlroy two off the lead as he battles to a 73 at Bay Hill

Rory McIlroy had one of those days in the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational where fortitude became a 15th club, and the mental game proved to be as important as shot-making on a course made more difficult by firmer greens and difficult pin positions, as he grinded his way to a 73.

Tyrrell Hatton demonstrated his physical well-being following wrist surgery over the winter with a 69 to add to an opening 68 for a midway total of seven-under-par 137 to assume a share of the lead in his quest for a breakthrough PGA Tour title. World number one McIlroy overcame a hot and cold front nine to stay on his heels and heads into Saturday’s third round two shots off the pace.

Hatton claimed five birdies and two bogeys in a round where his growing maturity was evident, as he kept focused despite losing his rhythm. He shares the lead with Korea’s Sung Kang, who finished like a train with four birdies in his final seven holes to sign for a 68.

Hatton said: “I feel like I lost my swing on the last nine holes, felt so uncomfortably over the ball and I literally didn’t know where it was going to go.

“So I am a little bit surprised to be where I am. I have got my short game and my putter to thank for that, and hopefully that will continue into the weekend."

McIlroy’s choppy front nine was far removed from his free-flowing opening round, with the most damage inflicted on the Par 4 eighth hole where he ran up a double-bogey six.

The trouble started with a leaked tee-shot that finished in heavy rough on the right. Rather than chip back to the safety of the fairway, McIlroy would pay a heavy price for his aggressive intent: his first effort rose barely six inches high and moved a mere 20 yards, remaining in thick rough, and his third shot was a mirror image of that effort. Finally on the green in four, McIlroy two-putted from 25 feet.

Two birdies

The up-and-down nature of McIlroy’s front nature was reflected in turning in 38 strokes with two birdies (on the sixth and ninth), two bogeys (on the second and seventh) and that double on the eighth.

McIlroy found a steadier path on the homeward run, with a birdie on the Par 5 12th getting him back to five-under for the tournament and still very much in contention, only to drop a shot on the 15th.

He followed that bogey with a par on the 16th, before making a potentially priceless birdie two on the 17th, holing from nearly 20-feet to move back within striking distance of the leaders, and one stroke behind second-placed Danny Lee.

A final hole par saw McIlroy sign for his 73 - a tough day, but one which keeps him firmly in the mix heading into the weekend.

McIlroy’s fellow Northern Irishman Graeme McDowell also experienced a tougher second round, following up his opening 68 with a 74 to reach the midpoint on two-under-par 142. However, Pádraig Harrington missed the cut after slumping to a second round 79 for a 36-holes total of 153.

Tyrell Hatton shares the halfway lead in the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Photograph: Tannen Maury/EPA

Tommy Fleetwood’s long cut-making streak finally came to an end. Just a week after failing to finish the job down the stretch in the Honda Classic, where he finished third, Fleetwood missed a cut for the first time in 48 worldwide starts stretching back to the 2018 French Open.

Although not in the field, further concerns about the fitness of Tiger Woods ahead of his defence of the Masters at Augusta next month were raised when it was confirmed by his manager that he would not be competing at next week’s The Players championship.

Woods had already missed this week’s tour stop, where he is an eight-time winner, and his absence from Sawgrass raises further doubts about his well-being. “[His] back is just not ready,” confirmed agent Mark Steinberg .

Woods has not played competitively since the Genesis Invitational last month, and has yet to announce when he will play again.

Full collated scores to follow.