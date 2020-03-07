Rory McIlroy trails Tyrell Hatton by two into final round at Bay Hill

Tyrrell Hatton survived brutal conditions to eke out a two-stroke lead over Rory McIlroy and Marc Leishman in the third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida on Saturday.

Hatton sank an unlikely 30-foot birdie at the final hole to shoot one-over-par 73 and open a handy buffer over his rivals at Bay Hill in Orlando.

The Englishman is at six-under 210, while McIlroy (73), who bogeyed the last after firing his second shot into rocks, and Australian Leishman (72) are tied for second on four-under.

Rory McIlroy posted a second-consecutive 73 in the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Photograph: Kevin C Cox/Getty

South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Korean Im Sung-jae, New Zealander Danny Lee and American Harris English are three strokes behind.

Sung Kang, who shared the halfway lead with Hatton, triple-bogeyed the final hole after pulling his drive out-of-bounds. He shot 78 and fell five behind.

Kang was not the only player to run up a big number on a day of carnage as strong winds, rock-hard greens and thick rough conspired to prevent anyone from breaking 70 at the event for the first time in 40 years.

Collated third round scores & totals in the USPGA Tour Arnold Palmer Invitational (USA unless stated, par 72):

(a) denotes amateurs

210 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng) 68 69 73

212 Rory McIlroy (NIrl) 66 73 73, Marc Leishman (Aus) 71 69 72

213 Danny Lee (Nzl) 71 67 75, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa) 68 72 73, Sungjae Im (Kor) 70 69 74, Harris English 69 70 74

215 Sung Kang (Kor) 69 68 78

216 Scottie Scheffler 67 74 75, Matt Jones (Aus) 75 68 73, Sam Burns 68 72 76, Collin Morikawa 70 71 75, Bryson DeChambeau 73 71 72, Patrick Rodgers 73 70 73, Tom Hoge 70 70 76

217 Joel Dahmen 72 72 73, Charley Hoffman 70 73 74, Max Homa 72 75 70, Stewart Cink 72 70 75, Keith Mitchell 68 75 74, Kyoung-hoon Lee (Kor) 72 73 72, Dylan Frittelli (Rsa) 71 72 74

218 Bud Cauley 71 72 75, Matt Wallace (Eng) 69 73 76, Rory Sabbatini (Svk) 70 74 74, Jason Kokrak 71 75 72, Graeme McDowell (NIrl) 68 74 76, Brendon Todd 68 72 78, Rickie Fowler 71 70 77, Troy Merritt 71 72 75

219 Talor Gooch 67 80 72, Zach Johnson 72 73 74, Xander Schauffele 73 74 72, Viktor Hovland (Nor) 74 73 72, Danny Willett (Eng) 71 71 77

220 Steve Stricker 72 74 74, Harold Varner III 70 74 76, Lanto Griffin 71 73 76, Xinjun Zhang (Chn) 70 75 75, Ian Poulter (Eng) 69 77 74, Scott Harrington 71 70 79, Nick Taylor (Can) 73 73 74, Patrick Reed 70 70 80, Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng) 70 75 75

221 Beau Hossler 73 72 76, Davis Love III 72 73 76, Kevin Chappell 72 74 75, Keegan Bradley 73 72 76, Kevin Na 70 72 79, Harry Higgs 72 73 76, Adam Long 69 74 78, Zac Blair 74 70 77

222 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn) 69 73 80, Byeong-Hun An (Kor) 71 76 75, Jimmy Walker 73 69 80, Billy Horschel 72 73 77

223 Vaughn Taylor 73 73 77, Brian Gay 73 72 78

224 Rod Perry 72 73 79, Scott Brown 69 76 79

225 Doc Redman 73 73 79, Robby Shelton 72 75 78, Sam Saunders 74 73 78

226 Brooks Koepka 72 73 81, Abraham Ancer (Mex) 73 74 79

227 Matthew Wolff 73 73 81

228 Wyndham Clark 74 72 82, Ryan Moore 71 75 82

230 Rob Oppenheim 69 78 83

ends

