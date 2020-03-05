Rory McIlroy takes early clubhouse lead at Arnold Palmer Invitational

World No 1 cards six-under 66 with another fine display of ball striking

Rory McIlroy holds his ball after putting on the 15th green during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament at Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando, Florida. Photograph: Tannen Maury/EPA

Rory McIlroy shot to the early clubhouse lead at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando on Thursday with another brilliant display of ball striking.

The World No 1 dropped his only shot of the day on the 11th, his second, but went on to turn in one under after birdies on the 16th and 18th holes.

With his putter hotting up along with the weather at Bay Hill, McIlroy then stormed home in 31 shots, making three birdies and an eagle on the par-five fourth.

McIlroy’s six-under 66 left him one shot clear of America’s Talor Gooch, while England’s Tyrrell Hatton was one of three players to make a 68 early on along with South Africa’s Christiaan Bezuidenhout and America’s Sam Burns.

Meanwhile, Ryder Cup captain Pádraig Harrington opened with a two-over 74.

Full report to follow

