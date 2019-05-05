Rory McIlroy slips out of contention at Quail Hollow

At one point of his final round, after another missed putt, Rory McIlroy swished the air with his putter as a wizard would a wand. Except, for the Northern Irishman, there was little magic for him to display as hole by bole the Wells Fargo Championship moved further and further out of his reach as Max Homa moved towards a breakthrough win on tour.

Into his second day as a 30-year-old, McIlroy struggled in a final round that brought a series of missed putts, a number of duffed chips and a visit to the water as anything that could go wrong went wrong as he slipped from contender to an also-ran, his misery only halted when the siren sounded for a suspension in play as he stood on the 15th hole.

At that point, McIlroy was three-over on his round through 14 holes, back to six-under for the championship, and all of five strokes behind leader Homa.

McIlroy had started his round with a series of high-fives to those spectators lined along the ropes as he made his way to the first tee. But McIlroy, a winner of the tournament in 2010 and 2015, never got going when the serious business of playing got under way and the stretch of holes from the seventh to the 10th proved especially costly.

McIlroy reached the Par 5 seventh green in two but proceeded to three-putt for par; drove just short of the putting surface on the drivable Par 4 eighth, but only managed a par; suffered a tghree-putt bogey on the ninth; and, then, double-bogeyed the Par 5 10th, taking three shots to find the putting surface from a hollow beside the green. A birdie on 13 was immediately undone when his drive on the 14th leaked into the water hazard and led to a bogey.

Séamus Power, with top-10s in his last two outings at the Heritage and the Zurich Classics, maintained on course to extend that sequence: a tough outward run of 37, with three bogeys and a birdie, was transformed on his homeward run with four birdies and a bogey in five holes to get to eight-under in tied-eighth through 15 holes.

Homa, a two-time winner on the web.com tour but with a best finish of tied-10th at the Pebble Beach pro-am last January on the PGA Tour, held a three stroke lead on Joel Dahmen when the weather front closed in to force a suspension