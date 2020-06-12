Rory McIlroy simulates to accumulate with stunning 63 in Texas

Rory McIlroy provided a little insight into the world in which elite sportspeople cocoon away. The rental home in which he cocoons away when not at the course for the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club has a golf simulator in the basement, and it was there that he retreated for a time after his opening round on Thursday to tweak some aspects of his swing.

“It’s hot here, you don’t want to take too much energy out of yourself. But the fact where we’re staying has a simulator and you can hit some shots [helped], to get some numbers. I just needed to dial them in a little bit,” revealed McIlroy.

The result? A second-round 63 for a midway nine-under-par total of 131, which left the Northern Irishman two shots adrift of clubhouse leader Harold Varner III. McIlroy, the world number one, actually finished with a bogey on the ninth, his closing hole, after a rare blip off the tee where he pushed his tee-shot right and was blocked out by a tree.

For the most part, though, McIlroy played with no obvious signs that the three-month shutdown in tournament play had impacted at all. In particular, his wedge play was razor sharp with no sign of any rustiness, while the high point of his round came with an eagle at the first, his 10th hole, where he hit a 3-iron approach of 223 yards to eight feet and rolled in the putt.

McIlroy was pleased post-round that he had brought his game to tournament after preparing with money practice matches in Florida in recent weeks with among others Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler and Shane Lowry.

“You can do as much practice as you want and play as much as you want at home, but until you actually get into that competitive environment, you’re never 100 per cent sure of how your game is. So I learnt a lot [in the first round], and I feel like I made some improvements and learnt a few things.

“I’ve been playing well at home and I’ve been hitting the ball the way I’ve wanted to, just a matter of getting it to translate out on to tournament play, and it’s nice that it has,” added McIlroy, who is making his debut at the historic course associated with the legendary Ben Hogan, a five-time winner of the Colonial Invitational.

“This is a golf course that’s always let the best players rise to the top. You have to be in complete control of your game, hit fairways, hit greens, convert some putts, and yeah, the leaderboard is a who’s-who of golf right now. I’m just happy to be in the mix,” said McIlroy.

Varner, chasing a breakthrough win on the PGA Tour, overcame a triple-bogey seven on his opening hole, the 10th, to respond brilliantly and came home in 30 strokes, including a run of four successive birdies from the fourth, to sign for a 66 that lifted him into the clubhouse lead.

“Obviously not the start I wanted, but it’s just a part of golf. After making the triple I was just fighting for my life. I was really just focused on playing some good golf . . . when you’re out there you’re just so in the moment. Well, I was anyway,” said Varner.

Jordan Spieth, without a win since his British Open success in 2017, moved into a two-stroke lead at one stage of his second round only to suffer the ignominy of four-putting the third, his 12th, for a double-bogey. Rattled, he followed with a bogey on the fourth only to respond with birdies at the fifth and sixth to sign for a 65 that left him a shot behind Varner.

Leading early second-round scores

USA unless stated, par 70

129 Harold Varner III 63 66

130 Jordan Spieth 65 65

131 Rory McIlroy (N Irl) 68 63, Xander Schauffele 65 66, Collin Morikawa 64 67

132 Justin Thomas 64 68

134 Peter Uihlein 69 65, Bubba Watson 68 66

135 Harry Higgs 70 65, Mark Hubbard 67 68, Patrick Rodgers 67 68, Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Esp) 68 67, Tyler Duncan 65 70

136 Brooks Koepka 68 68, Matt Jones (Aus) 66 70, Jim Furyk 67 69, Billy Horschel 68 68, Zac Blair 71 65, Kevin Kisner 67 69

137 Tony Finau 68 69, Scottie Scheffler 68 69, Matthew NeSmith 70 67, Joaquin Niemann (Chi) 72 65, Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng) 68 69

138 Adam Schenk 66 72, Bud Cauley 71 67, Chris Kirk 68 70, Zach Johnson 72 66, Byeong-Hun An (Kor) 67 71, Scott Piercy 67 71, Bronson Burgoon 68 70, Richy Werenski 72 66, Keegan Bradley 69 69, Maverick McNealy 69 69, Talor Gooch 68 70, Denny McCarthy 70 68

139 Jazz Janewattananond (Tha) 70 69, Sepp Straka (Aut) 66 73, Sergio Garcia (Esp) 69 70, John Senden (Aus) 69 70, Matt Kuchar 71 68

140 Scott Brown 69 71, Matt Wallace (Eng) 70 70, Jon Rahm (Esp) 69 71, Sung Kang (Kor) 72 68

141 Sebastian Munoz (Col) 71 70, Nate Lashley 72 69, Cameron Davis (Aus) 73 68, Si Woo Kim (Kor) 69 72

142 Jason Day (Aus) 70 72, Charley Hoffman 71 71, Andy Ogletree 73 69, Webb Simpson 73 69, Chad Campbell 72 70, Cameron Smith (Aus) 69 73, Adam Long 75 67, Brendon Todd 69 73, Cheng-Tsung Pan (Tai) 72 70, Rickie Fowler 73 69, Erik Van Rooyen (Rsa) 72 70

143 Emiliano Grillo (Arg) 73 70, Scott McCarron 71 72, Danny Willett (Eng) 71 72

144 Andrew Putnam 73 71, Carlos Ortiz (Mex) 69 75, Josh Teater 72 72

145 Nick Watney 71 74

146 Kramer Hickok 69 77

147 Sam Ryder 76 71, Franklin Corpening 71 76

150 Xinjun Zhang (Chn) 74 76, Lanto Griffin 77 73

155 David Frost (Rsa) 77 78, Keith Clearwater 76 79