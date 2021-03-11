Rory McIlroy’s Players defence falls apart after opening 79 at Sawgrass

Defending champion Rory McIlroy quadruple-bogeyed the 18th hole en route to shooting a seven-over 79 in the first round of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Florida on Thursday.

The Northern Irishman began his round on the back nine and promptly double-bogeyed the 10th hole after driving his ball into the trees to the left. He was already three over par when he reached the par-5 18th.

McIlroy found the water to the left with his drive, and then again with a 4-iron on his third shot.

“I just hit a drive that started 10 yards left of where I was aiming and went on the wind and did the same thing with the 4-iron,” he said after the round.

McIlroy made his turn in seven-over 43, tying the highest opening nine-hole score of his PGA Tour career. McIlroy also carded a 43 on the front nine in the first round of the Memorial in 2014.

“Very hard,” McIlroy said of trying to recover from his opening nine holes. “Especially when you’re trying to figure it out as you go along on course, right? You’re trying to figure it out but you still know you’re not really sure where the shots are coming.”

McIlroy was unable to defend his 2019 title when last year’s tournament was cancelled following the opening round due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He finished Thursday’s round 14 shots behind Sergio Garcia, who led the morning wave with a seven-under 65. Playing with McIlroy, Garcia eagled his final hole of the day.

McIlroy was hardly the lone marquee player to struggle at TPC Sawgrass on Thursday.

Former British Open champion Henrik Stenson shot a 13-over 85, Tony Finau a six-over 78 and 2015 Players champion Rickie Fowler carded a five-over 77.

“I just think just it’s hard to recover when you just haven’t played good,” said McIlroy, who did card three birdies. “I mean, regardless if you take that 18th hole out, it still wasn’t a very good day.”

Graeme McDowell carded a one-over 73 in his first round, while Shane Lowry was among the later starters in Florida.