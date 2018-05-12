Rory McIlroy revealed as richest young sports star in Britain and Ireland

Wealth of €124.7million sees him place top of list compiled by The Sunday Times Rich List
Rory McIlroy has been revealed as the richest young sports star in Britain and Ireland. Photograph: Sam Greenwood/Getty

Rory McIlroy has been revealed as the richest young sports star in Britain and Ireland, according to the 30th edition of The Sunday Times Rich List.

Four-time Major winner McIlroy is reported to have a wealth of £110 million (€124.7m) - a figure which puts him £27m (€30.6m) clear of Andy Murray in second place.

Despite failing to add to his haul of Majors since 2014, McIlroy has seen his wealth continue to grow - his 2018 figure is £28m (€31.7m) higher than the one reveal in 2017.

This is largely thanks to a new 10-year contract extension with Nike worth $100m, as well as another highly-lucrative contract with club manufacturer TaylorMade.

McIlroy and Murray are two of only three sporting stars in the top-16 who aren’t footballers - heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is number five in the list with a personal wealth of £35m (€39.6m) - an increase of £20m (€22.6) from 2017.

The rest of the list is made up by footballers - with Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale the highest paid at number three with a wealth of £74m (€83.9m).

The sports stars make up 17 of the richest people aged 30 or under in the new edition of The Sunday Times Young Rich List, worth a combined £615m (€697m).

The richest young sports stars:

2018 Name Sport 2018 wealth Wealth increase/ decrease

1 Rory McIlroy Golf £110m Up £28m
2 Sir Andy Murray Tennis £83m Up £6m
3 Gareth Bale Football £74m Up £20m
4 Sergio Aguero Football £48m Up £8m
5 Anthony Joshua Boxing £35m Up £20m
6 Eden Hazard Football £32m Up £7m
7 Mesut Ozil Football £28m Up £5m
8 Theo Walcott Football £26m Up £4m
9 Paul Pogba Football £25m Up £10m
10 Juan Mata Football £24m Up £4m
11 Willian Football £23m Up £4m
12 Alexis Sanchez Football £21m Up £5m
13 Daniel Sturridge Football £19m Up £3m
14 David De Gea Football £18m New entry
15 Andy Carroll Football £17m Up £2m
16= Kevin De Bruyne Football £16m New entry
16= Pedro Football £16m New entry

(Figures courtesy of the Sunday Times)

