Rory McIlroy revealed as richest young sports star in Britain and Ireland

Rory McIlroy has been revealed as the richest young sports star in Britain and Ireland, according to the 30th edition of The Sunday Times Rich List.

Four-time Major winner McIlroy is reported to have a wealth of £110 million (€124.7m) - a figure which puts him £27m (€30.6m) clear of Andy Murray in second place.

Despite failing to add to his haul of Majors since 2014, McIlroy has seen his wealth continue to grow - his 2018 figure is £28m (€31.7m) higher than the one reveal in 2017.

This is largely thanks to a new 10-year contract extension with Nike worth $100m, as well as another highly-lucrative contract with club manufacturer TaylorMade.

McIlroy and Murray are two of only three sporting stars in the top-16 who aren’t footballers - heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is number five in the list with a personal wealth of £35m (€39.6m) - an increase of £20m (€22.6) from 2017.

The rest of the list is made up by footballers - with Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale the highest paid at number three with a wealth of £74m (€83.9m).

The sports stars make up 17 of the richest people aged 30 or under in the new edition of The Sunday Times Young Rich List, worth a combined £615m (€697m).

The richest young sports stars:

2018 Name Sport 2018 wealth Wealth increase/ decrease

1 Rory McIlroy Golf £110m Up £28m

2 Sir Andy Murray Tennis £83m Up £6m

3 Gareth Bale Football £74m Up £20m

4 Sergio Aguero Football £48m Up £8m

5 Anthony Joshua Boxing £35m Up £20m

6 Eden Hazard Football £32m Up £7m

7 Mesut Ozil Football £28m Up £5m

8 Theo Walcott Football £26m Up £4m

9 Paul Pogba Football £25m Up £10m

10 Juan Mata Football £24m Up £4m

11 Willian Football £23m Up £4m

12 Alexis Sanchez Football £21m Up £5m

13 Daniel Sturridge Football £19m Up £3m

14 David De Gea Football £18m New entry

15 Andy Carroll Football £17m Up £2m

16= Kevin De Bruyne Football £16m New entry

16= Pedro Football £16m New entry

(Figures courtesy of the Sunday Times)