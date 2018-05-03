Rory McIlroy one shot off early lead at Quail Hollow

Two-time champion Rory McIlroy made a strong start to the Wells Fargo Championship in North Carolina on Thursday to lie one shot off the clubhouse lead.

Playing tournament golf for the first time since his disappointing final round at The Masters, McIlroy carded a three-under 68 at Quail Hollow that included five birdies and two bogeys.

Starting on the par-five 10th hole, McIlroy opened with a birdie after a fine chip shot from 40 feet left him with a tap-in. A 340-yard drive on the 12th helped set up a second birdie on the 12th and he also birdied the par-five 15th to get to three under.

McIlroy’s first dropped shot came at the 18th when he found water with his approach shot to the par four.

He got that shot back on the second when another fine approach shot saw him slot in a 10-foot breaking putt for a fourth birdie of the day.

Missing the green to the left on the par-three sixth hole, McIlroy failed to get up and down and dropped a second shot. He took his opportunity on the par-five seventh to bounce back with a final birdie of his round before closing out his day’s work with two pars.

England’s Tyrrell Hatton closed with back-to-back birdies to make it to four under and a share of the lead with American Peter Malnati, who birdied the 18th.

McIlroy is a shot behind alongside American Aaron Wise, while England’s Paul Casey and Australia’s Jason Day both carded carded two-under 69s .

Three bogeys in a row ruined Shane Lowry’s opening round as he carded a three-over 74 in Charlotte.

The Offaly golfer carded a bogey and a birdie to turn in level-par 35, but a hat-trick of dropped shots from the 11th pushed him out to three over.He birdied the 14th but also finished with a bogey as he signed for a three-over 74.

Pádraig Harrington and Séamus Power are among the late starters. Masters champion Patrick Reed is also in action, while Tiger Woods tees up in the event for the first time since 2012.