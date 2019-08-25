Rory McIlroy one behind with 18 holes to go at East Lake

World number one Brooks Koepka holds a one-shot lead after the completion of the delayed third round in the Tour Championship in Atlanta.

Play at East Lake was suspended on Saturday afternoon and lightning strikes around half an hour later resulted in five spectators being taken to hospital.

The spectators were treated and released on Saturday evening, according to the PGA Tour.

Play resumed at 8am local time on Sunday and Koepka completed a 68 to reach 15 under par, a shot ahead of Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele.

McIlroy bounced back from dropped shots on the 13th and 14th with birdies on the 15th and 18th to match Koepka’s 68, while Schauffele had a hole-in-one on the ninth in his round of 67.

England’s Paul Casey is four shots off the pace on 11 under alongside Justin Thomas, who started the week on 10 under due to the controversial new format for the season-ending event.

Thomas ran up a triple bogey on the 16th in his third round of 71.

Collated third round scores & totals in the USPGA Tour TOUR Championship, East Lake GC, Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America (USA unless stated, par 70):

-15: Brooks Koepka 67 67 68

-14: Xander Schauffele 64 69 67, Rory McIlroy (NIrl) 66 67 68

-11: Paul Casey (Eng) 66 67 68, Justin Thomas 70 68 71

-6: Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn) 66 75 66, Jon Rahm (Spa) 68 72 68, Chez Reavie 71 64 70

-5: Matt Kuchar 66 72 71

-4: Bryson DeChambeau 68 71 67, Tony Finau 70 69 70, Adam Scott (Aus) 68 70 71

-3: Kevin Kisner 71 70 68, Gary Woodland 68 73 69, Patrick Reed 70 70 73

-2: Webb Simpson 74 70 68, Patrick Cantlay 70 71 75

-1: Corey Conners (Can) 68 71 71, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng) 69 70 71, Abraham Ancer (Mex) 72 69 72

Even: Brandt Snedeker 73 72 67, Rickie Fowler 71 71 70, Jason Kokrak 71 67 72, Sungjae Im (Kor) 67 71 73

+1: Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa) 70 71 70, Justin Rose (Eng) 68 74 71

+2: Charles Howell III 68 73 71

+5: Marc Leishman (Aus) 71 73 72

+7: Dustin Johnson 73 72 75

+8: Lucas Glover 73 75 70