Rory McIlroy moves into top 10 as Justin Rose takes three-shot lead

Rory McIlroy made a move into the top 10 at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in San Diego on Friday, carding a seven-under 65 to move to eight under.

That left him seven off the lead of runaway leader Justin Rose, the English golfer carding a six-under 66 to move to 15 under, three shots clear of Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama, who finished on 12 under after also shooting a 66 on the South Course.

McIlroy carded a one-under 71 on the South Course in round one but found the more open North Course to his liking as he opened with an eagle three on the par-five 10th hole.

Five straight pars followed before a brilliant end to his first nine as he holed his second shot at the par-four 16th for a second eagle of the round and birdied the 17th to turn in five-under 31 and move to six under overall.

Three birdies and a single bogey on the eighth hole completed a fine day’s work in California.

While Tiger Woods posted his second consecutive 70 to slip 11 strokes off the pace, world number one Rose matched the best 36-hole score for a PGA Tour event at the venue.

Spanish overnight leader Jon Rahm battled to a 72 on the South Course to slip five strokes behind Rose, equal third with Americans Billy Horschel (68) and Ryan Palmer (67).

Rose found fairway bunkers with poor drives at the first two holes but salvaged par both times before hitting his stride with three straight birdies from the fourth.

“Job was done today,” he told Golf Channel. “It was nice to play a positive round and feel good so I can build on that hopefully going into the weekend.

“If you play well the course is there to be had but what I like about it is you need to be on. If you don’t drive it well, or hit some poor iron shots, you can’t fake it around here.”

McIlroy, in his first appearance in the event, was delighted to get back into contention.

“Only shooting one-under yesterday on the South Course, I knew I needed to go out and shoot something at least in the mid 60s to just make the cut, let alone get back in the golf tournament,” he said.

“So it was nice to eagle the first hole we played and it’s always a bonus when you can hole a wedge shot as well. All in all a good round of golf and at least have a shot going into the weekend.”

Woods had only one blemish on his card, a double-bogey at his ninth, where his ball plugged in a bunker but he did not convert enough birdie chances to shoot better than 70 on the north course.

“It’s going to have to be a special weekend to have a chance,” said Woods, who needs two more PGA Tour victories to match Sam Snead’s record of 82.

“I didn’t make enough birdies. Iron shots weren’t as close as I’d like to have them [although] I hit them in there close enough I should have made some of those putts.”