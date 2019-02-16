Rory McIlroy moves into contention after red-hot 63 in California

McIlroy four behind Justin Thomas and Adam Scott at rain-hit Genesis Open

Rory McIlroy has moved into contention at the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club. Photograph: Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy has moved into contention at the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club. Photograph: Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

 

Rory McIlroy fired his way into contention at the Genesis Open in California on Saturday, completing a brilliant second round of eight-under 63 to move within four shots of leader and playing partner Justin Thomas.

Returning to the Riviera Country Club early in the morning to complete his second round in the rain-affected tournament, McIlroy carded four birdies in the six holes he had left, starting with a birdie two on the par-three fourth hole when he slotted home a putt from 20 feet.

His putter got even hotter on the next hole when he held a tricky downhill effort from 35 feet, his sixth birdie of the round moving him to five under after he carded a one-over 72 in his opening round.

A par at the short sixth hole stopped the run but he saved his best shot for the seventh when he almost holed his approach, before tapping in for another birdie.

He completed his gains for the round on the eighth hole with another brilliant putt from just outside 30 feet for a fifth birdie on his back nine as he came home in 30 shots to move to seven under.

Thomas could only manage one birdie over the six holes but a 65 to add to his opening 66 moved him to 11 under and a share of the clubhouse lead alongside Australia’s Adam Scott, who also added a 65 to an opening 66.

Séamus Power faces an anxious wait to see if he has made the cut, the Waterford golfer dropping a shot on his return to the course to complete a second round of one-over 72.

Power is level par for the tournament and right on the projected cut mark with plenty of golfers still to complete their second rounds.

A closing birdie may well be enough for Tiger Woods to make the cut, a level-par round of 71 leaving him on one under.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.