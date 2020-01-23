Rory McIlroy makes a slick start to 2020 with opening 67

Rory McIlroy has achieved so much in his professional career so far that you’d imagine there are very few boxes left to tick. One of those empty boxes is to win in his first outing of the year - a feat which has evaded him every year since his first full season back in 2008 - but the Northern Irishman made an impressive start in the Farmers Insurance Open in his attempt to rectify that statistic.

With the carrot of returning to world number one in the official rankings should he manage to claim victory at Torrey Pines, McIlroy shot a first round five-under-par 67 on the North Course (he will play his second round on the tougher South Course, which is also the course in play for the weekend’s final two rounds) to get right into the thick of things, joining South Korean Ben An and American Joel Dahmen to share the early clubhouse lead.

McIlroy opened his year’s work with a birdie on his opening hole, the Par 5 10th, but found himself back on level par after missing the green with his approach to the 13th and failing to get up-and-down from heavy greenside rough.

But McIlroy immediately recovered from that blip, with a left-to-right breaking putt on the 14th for birdie and then hit a seven-iron approach to 12 feet on the Par 5 17th. He failed to convert the eagle putt, but did tap in for birdie and then rolled in a 25-fooer for birdie on the 18th to turn in three-under-par 33.

McIlroy moved to four-under on his round with a six-footer birdie putt on the second, only to bogey the 250 yards Par 3 third hole. It didn’t take him long to get the stroke back, however, as McIlroy again made use of his power on the Par 5 fifth to get back to four-under. He demonstrated his short game prowess on the drivable Par 4 seventh where his tee shot hit a cart path and finished in heavy rough blocked out by a tree, his recovery again found rough but McIlroy then played a deft chip for a tap-in par save.

Toger Woods made a solid start to his week at the Farmers Insurance Open. Photograph: Donald Miralle/Getty

Although he missed the green with his approach to the Par 5 ninth hole, McIlroy again demonstrated his sharp short-game in getting up and down from the greenside rough to finish his round with a closing birdie.

Ahead of the tournament, McIlroy revealed how he had changed his mindset after missing the cut in last year’s British Open. “I basically said to myself after Portrush, ‘I’m 30-years-old, I have basically achieved everything that I’ve wanted to achieve in the game, why would I be careful? Why would I not go out there with the most carefree attitude and think everything beyond this is just gravy?’ That’s the mindset that I’m going to try to replicate each and every time that I tee it up.”

The big surprise of the opening round was the play of Denmark’s Sebastian Cappelen, a graduate of the Korn Ferry Tour last season who has shown good early-year form. In backing up a top-10 finish in last week’s American Express Championship, the 29-year-old Dane - ranked 341st in the world - was six-under through 14 on the South Course.

Early clubhouse scores

67 - B An (S Korea), J Dahmen (USA), R McIlroy

68 - C Tringale (USA), B Horschel (USA)

69 - W Clark (USA), J Vegas (Ven)

70 - D Redman (USA), J Huh (USA)

71- T Hoge (USA)