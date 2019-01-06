Rory McIlroy lies second heading into final round in Hawaii

Gary Woodland holds a three-shot lead going into the final day of the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

The American fired a five-under 68 on the third day in Hawaii to keep his place at the top of the leaderboard, with Rory McIlroy taking sole possession of second place.

Woodland’s one blemish came with a bogey on the par-four 12th, but he took hold of the lead after holing a 64-yard putt for eagle on the par-five 15th.

McIlroy — making his debut at the event which consists only of PGA Tour winners from the previous calendar year — matched Woodland’s 68 after carding three straight birdies through holes four to six and picking up another shot on the ninth.

The four-time Major winner got up and down on the 14th to briefly tie for the lead, before closing with four straight pars to get to 14 under and keep himself in contention to overtake Woodland over the last 18 holes on the Plantation Course at Kapalua.

Marc Leishman also carded a five-under 68 to move into third place on 13 under. After two birdies on the front nine, the Australian picked up four shots after the turn including a 27-foot birdie on the 12th.

World number one Brooks Koepka tumbled down the standings with a 73, an eagle on the ninth cancelled out by three bogeys, and lies in joint 29th.

Rory McIlroy shot a third round 68 in Hawaii. Photograph: Kevin C Cox/Getty

Ian Poulter dropped into joint 13th after firing a 73, while fellow Englishman Paul Casey tied for the low round of the day on 68 to move into joint 11th.

Collated third round scores in the Tournament of Champions (USA unless stated, par 73):

202 Gary Woodland (USA) 67 67 68

205 Rory McIlroy (NIrl) 69 68 68

206 Marc Leishman (Aus) 68 70 68

207 Xander Schauffele (USA) 72 67 68, Bryson DeChambeau (USA) 69 68 70

209 Justin Thomas (USA) 67 72 70, Kevin Tway (USA) 66 71 72

210 Dustin Johnson (USA) 67 74 69, Jon Rahm (Spa) 70 71 69

211 Patton Kizzire (USA) 69 71 71

212 Andrew Putnam (USA) 69 73 70, Paul Casey (Eng) 73 71 68

213 Ian Poulter (Eng) 71 69 73, Cameron Champ (USA) 71 68 74, Troy Merritt (USA) 73 71 69, Charles Howell III (USA) 74 70 69

214 Webb Simpson (USA) 70 72 72

215 Jason Day (Aus) 69 71 75, Andrew Landry (USA) 69 75 71, Brandt Snedeker (USA) 75 69 71

217 Francesco Molinari (Ita) 73 71 73, Matt Kuchar (USA) 72 73 72, Scott Piercy (USA) 76 72 69, Patrick Reed (USA) 70 75 72

218 Keegan Bradley (USA) 77 69 72, Aaron Wise (USA) 74 71 73, Billy Horschel (USA) 72 75 71, Brice Garnett (USA) 73 72 73

219 Brooks Koepka (USA) 76 70 73, Ted Potter, Jr. (USA) 75 73 71

223 Michael Kim (USA) 71 72 80, Bubba Watson (USA) 70 79 74

226 Satoshi Kodaira (Jpn) 77 76 73