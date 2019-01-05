Rory McIlroy in hot pursuit of Gary Woodland in Hawaii

Rory McIlroy finished three shots off the pace after the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii.

The 29-year-old carded a second-round 68 to leave him chasing American leader Gary Woodland.

McIlroy had shot a bogey and two birdies before the turn but the Northern Irishman produced a flawless back nine, holing four birdies, to keep himself in the chasing pack.

He was joined in second place by Bryson DeChambeau, who matched McIlroy with a round of 68, and day one leader Kevin Tway, who carded a two-under 71 after his first-round 66.

Three-time PGA Tour winner Woodland bogeyed the second and seventh hole but rallied to hole five straight birdies through holes 11 to 15 and match his first-round 67 to get to 12 under.

World number one Brooks Koepka settled for a round of 70 after a disappointing first-round 76 to move into joint 27th, while England’s Ian Poulter moved up the leaderboard to tie for ninth place on six under.

Collated second round scores & totals in the USPGA Tour Sentry Tournament of Champions, Plantation Course at Kapalua, Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii, United States of America

134 Gary Woodland (USA) 67 67

137 Rory McIlroy (NIrl) 69 68, Bryson DeChambeau (USA) 69 68, Kevin Tway (USA) 66 71

138 Marc Leishman (Aus) 68 70

139 Justin Thomas (USA) 67 72, Xander Schauffele (USA) 72 67, Cameron Champ (USA) 71 68

140 Jason Day (Aus) 69 71, Patton Kizzire (USA) 69 71, Ian Poulter (Eng) 71 69

141 Dustin Johnson (USA) 67 74, Jon Rahm (Spa) 70 71

142 Andrew Putnam (USA) 69 73, Webb Simpson (USA) 70 72

143 Michael Kim (USA) 71 72

144 Francesco Molinari (Ita) 73 71, Andrew Landry (USA) 69 75, Paul Casey (Eng) 73 71, Troy Merritt (USA) 73 71, Brandt Snedeker (USA) 75 69, Charles Howell III (USA) 74 70

145 Aaron Wise (USA) 74 71, Matt Kuchar (USA) 72 73, Brice Garnett (USA) 73 72, Patrick Reed (USA) 70 75

146 Brooks Koepka (USA) 76 70, Keegan Bradley (USA) 77 69

147 Billy Horschel (USA) 72 75

148 Ted Potter, Jr. (USA) 75 73, Scott Piercy (USA) 76 72

149 Bubba Watson (USA) 70 79

153 Satoshi Kodaira (Jpn) 77 76