Rory McIlroy hot on the tail of leader Matt Kuchar in California

Matt Kuchar maintained the lead in the second round at the Genesis Open on Friday but Rory McIlroy and Adam Scott loomed large in the rear-view mirror in perfect winter conditions in southern California.

On a day when tournament host Tiger Woods frittered away several shots with some poor wedge play and fell nine shots from the lead, Kuchar compiled a respectable two-under-par 69 at Riviera in Los Angeles.

In search of his 10th PGA Tour victory, the American posted a nine-under 133 total for a two-shot advantage over world number one McIlroy (67) and Americans Harold Varner (68) and Wyndham Clark (68).

Australian Scott shot the lowest score of the day, a bogey-free 64, to join a group three behind.

Meanwhile, Woods has plenty of work to do to have a chance of posting what would be a record 83rd PGA Tour victory, at a tournament where he has never lifted the trophy.

He was livid with some sloppy wedge play that led to a double-bogey at the 15th hole and a bogey at the third.

“I made some bad mistakes out there. Three throwaway shots with wedges is something I rarely ever do,” he told Golf Channel after shooting 73. “Because of that I shot over par.”

Brooks Koepka and Jordan Spieth joined Woods at even par, while Justin Thomas, Phil Mickelson and Jason Day missed the cut.

LEADERBOARD

(USA unless stated, par 71):

133 Matt Kuchar 64 69

135 Wyndham Clark 67 68, Rory McIlroy (N Irl) 68 67, Harold Varner III 67 68

136 Vaughn Taylor 69 67, Adam Scott (Aus) 72 64, Russell Henley 67 69, Sung Kang (Kor) 69 67

137 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Esp) 68 69, Chez Reavie 69 68

138 Carlos Ortiz (Mex) 68 70, Si Woo Kim (Kor) 69 69, Dustin Johnson 72 66, JB Holmes 69 69, Justin Rose (Eng) 69 69, Jon Rahm (Esp) 70 68, Bryson DeChambeau 68 70, James Hahn 68 70, Paul Casey (Eng) 69 69, Sebastian Munoz (Col) 69 69

139 Luke List 71 68, Joel Dahmen 68 71, Scott Brown 71 68, Brian Harman 70 69, Scott Piercy 70 69

140 Brian Stuard 72 68, Adam Schenk 67 73, Rory Sabbatini (Svk) 72 68, Sergio Garcia (Esp) 70 70, Andrew Landry 68 72, Collin Morikawa 73 67, Patrick Cantlay 68 72, Kyoung-hoon Lee (Kor) 67 73

141 JT Poston 69 72, Alex Noren (Swe) 71 70, Kyle Stanley 71 70, Ryan Palmer 71 70, Lanto Griffin 71 70, Scottie Scheffler 69 72, Denny McCarthy 69 72, Max Homa 72 69, Sam Burns 73 68, Patrick Reed 68 73, Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng) 71 70

142 Brooks Koepka 69 73, Tiger Woods 69 73, Talor Gooch 70 72, Xander Schauffele 72 70, Marc Leishman (Aus) 70 72, Martin Laird (Sco) 71 71, Adam Hadwin (Can) 71 71, Patrick Rodgers 71 71, J.J. Spaun 73 69, Tyler Duncan 73 69, Jordan Spieth 72 70, Ryan Moore 71 71

143 Steve Stricker 72 71, Bud Cauley 74 69, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn) 71 72, Pat Perez 73 70, Jason Dufner 75 68, Charles Howell III 77 66, Tony Finau 72 71, Abraham Ancer (Mex) 76 67, Brendon Todd 73 70, Martin Trainer 72 71, Joseph Bramlett 74 69, Cameron Tringale 74 69

MISSED CUT

144 Charley Hoffman 73 71, Scott Stallings 69 75, Sepp Straka (Aut) 71 73, Danny Willett (Eng) 73 71, Nick Taylor (Can) 71 73, Jason Day (Aus) 68 76, Bubba Watson 72 72, Aaron Baddeley (Aus) 71 73, Jim Furyk 70 74, Joaquin Niemann (Chi) 72 72, Adam Long 71 73, Ryan Armour 70 74, Dylan Frittelli (Rsa) 74 70, Troy Merritt 73 71, Jhonattan Vegas (Ven) 75 69, Sungjae Im (Kor) 69 75, Russell Knox (Sco) 74 70

145 Nick Watney 71 74, Jason Kokrak 72 73, Chris Stroud 71 74, Kevin Chappell 71 74, Emiliano Grillo (Arg) 71 74, Danny Lee (Nzl) 72 73, Michael Thompson 69 76, Justin Thomas 74 71, Kevin Tway 72 73, Erik Van Rooyen (Rsa) 71 74, Corey Conners (Can) 70 75

146 Peter Malnati 74 72, Brian Gay 72 74, Branden Grace (Rsa) 73 73, Bronson Burgoon 71 75, Phil Mickelson 72 74, Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Tha) 71 75, Cameron Smith (Aus) 74 72, Jimmy Walker 75 71, Jim Herman 73 73

147 Matthew Wolff 74 73, Kevin Na 74 73, Cheng-Tsung Pan (Tai) 72 75, Nate Lashley 76 71

148 Keegan Bradley 75 73, Sam Ryder 76 72, Aaron Wise 73 75, Cameron Champ 75 73

149 Andrew Putnam 72 77, Matt Jones (Aus) 79 70, Matt Every 73 76

150 Francesco Molinari (Ita) 75 75, Roger Sloan (Can) 74 76

151 Sean Yu (Tpe) 78 73

152 Kyong-jun Moon (Kor) 80 72