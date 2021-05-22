Rory McIlroy fades away at Kiawah Island as Irish challenge fails to materialise

Shane Lowry and Pádraig Harrington both card one-over 73s in their their third rounds

Rory McIlroy drives from the seventh tee during the third round of the US PGA Championship at Kiawah Island. Photograph: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy’s slim hopes of a second US PGA Championship victory at Kiawah Island disappeared as Phil Mickelson continued his mesmerising bid to make history.

McIlroy put the finishing touches to a disappointing third round of 74 on Saturday, just as the final pair of Mickelson and Louis Oosthuizen headed to the first tee in a share of the lead.

McIlroy knows all about enjoying runaway wins at Kiawah Island after storming to an eight-shot win in 2012 and, coupled with his victory in the Wells Fargo Championship a fortnight ago had seen him installed as pre-tournament favourite.

However, the 32-year-old was never a factor following an opening 75 and again failed to break par despite easier conditions on Saturday, a third round of 74 leaving the four-time Major winner on five over par.

Asked what he needs to improve, McIlroy said: “It’s being a little tidier around the greens, it’s hitting a few more fairways, it’s taking some of your chances when you do hit good iron shots, instead of making the pars, you make the birdies. Just getting some momentum.

“I just feel like I haven’t had any momentum this week. When you start the way I did today with a bogey and then you don’t make a birdie on the second hole, you’re just always trying to play catch up, and it’s hard to on this golf course because there’s very few opportunities where you can be really aggressive.”

Shane Lowry and Pádraig Harrington also failed to make a move on Saturday, both carding one-over-par rounds of 73 to slip back to one over for the tournament.

After making three bogeys in the first 15 holes of his third round, Lowry finally recorded a birdie on the par-five 16th and followed it up with a stunning tee-shot at the tough par-3 17th and a tap-in birdie.

Ryder Cup captain Harrington dipped under par for the tournament after a birdie on the par-5 second but three bogeys and just one more birdie left him over par for his round.

Jordan Spieth might have expected to reduce his deficit to the leaders after a third round of 68 got him back to level par, but with conditions remaining favourable for the later starters, he was off to simply enjoy the Mickelson show.

“It’s Phil, right. It’s theatre,” Spieth said. “I don’t watch golf but I promise you I’m going to turn it on to watch him today. It’s pretty incredible.

“He’s just a great player. He’s one of the best to ever play the game. He’s won a World Golf Championship [event] in the last couple years and he stays relevant all the time.”

