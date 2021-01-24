Rory McIlroy fades as Tyrrell Hatton cruises to Abu Dhabi win

McIlroy misses out on title once again after carding a disappointing final round of 72

Rory McIlroy congratulates Tyrrell Hatton after his win in Abu Dhabi. Photograph: Andrew Redington/Getty

Rory McIlroy congratulates Tyrrell Hatton after his win in Abu Dhabi. Photograph: Andrew Redington/Getty

 

Tyrrell Hatton produced a brilliant final round to win the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship as Rory McIlroy missed out on the title once again.

Hatton carded a closing 66 to finish 18 under par and secure a sixth European Tour title and fourth in the lucrative Rolex Series, a victory which will go a long way towards securing a second Ryder Cup appearance in September.

Australia’s Jason Scrivener recorded an eagle and five birdies in a back nine of 29 to claim second place on 14 under, with McIlroy a shot further back following a disappointing 72.

Towards the foot of the leaderboard, Pádraig Harrington finished his week with a round of 73 which saw him finish in a share of 62nd place.

Tyrrell Hatton celebrates his win in Abu Dhabi. Photograph: Andrew Redington/Getty
Tyrrell Hatton celebrates his win in Abu Dhabi. Photograph: Andrew Redington/Getty

McIlroy took a one-shot advantage into the final round and doubled his lead thanks to birdies on the second and third, but three-putted the fourth and also dropped a shot on the par-five eighth following a poor drive.

Playing partner Hatton matched McIlroy’s birdie on the second and also picked up shots on the seventh and ninth to reach the turn with a two-shot lead.

McIlroy looked certain to close the gap when he found the par-five 10th in two, inches closer to the hole than Hatton was in three, but Hatton holed from 35 feet for an unlikely birdie and McIlroy two-putted for his.

A bogey on the 11th dropped McIlroy further off the pace and Hatton made certain of victory with birdies on the 13th and 16th.

McIlroy now has four second-place finishes, four thirds and a fifth in his last 10 starts in Abu Dhabi, but will be disappointed at failing to claim his first win since November 2019, especially after starting with a superb 64.

Full collated scores to follow.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.