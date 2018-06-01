Rory McIlroy faces nervous wait at Memorial Tournament

Rory McIlroy faced a nervous wait to see if his challenge at the Memorial Tournament would continue into the weekend, after he carded a second round of 70 at Muirfield Village.

His two under par effort on Friday left him right on the level par cut mark at the halfway stage and in a tie for 66th place.

With the top 70 and ties set to make the cut, the four-time Major winner was left sweating to see if he would be part of the field for Saturday’s third round.

One player who looks certain to be teeing it up on Saturday is Tiger Woods, who made a fine start to his second round after opening with a level par 72.

Woods, a five-time winner of the Memorial Tournament, started with a bogey on the first - but bounced back impressively with birdies on three, five, seven and nine.

Woods was soon on the charge as he made a stunning eagle on the 11th - sending the galleries into raptures as he holed from 95 yards to move to five under par.

He was then stood over a birdie putt on the par three 12th when the siren went and play was suspended due to a bad weather warning, with the field then enduring a lengthy wait of more than an hour before play could resume.

At five under for the tournament, Woods is three shots off the clubhouse lead of eight under par, shared by Jason Day, Hideki Matsuyama, JB Holmes and Wesley Bryan. America’s Kyle Stanley looked best placed to challenge the lead - he was 10 under par for the tournament through 10 holes of his second round when bad weather halted play.

Earlier McIroy, who shot a two over par 74 on Thursday, flew out of the blocks, picking up three shots in the opening four holes of his second round.

Teeing off on the 10th, McIlroy opened with a regulation par four. He got the ball rolling on the par five 11th however, clipping a 68-yard wedge to within 10-feet, before draining the putt for a birdie four.

McIlroy’s momentum continued with a birdie on the par three 12th, before he made par on the 13th. Another birdie soon followed, as he stitched his 115-yard second shot to within four-feet on the 14th - rolling in the short putt.

However, McIlroy couldn’t capitalise and it wasn’t until the par three fourth - his 13th hole - that he picked up another stroke.

At two under par for the tournament the 29-year-old looked set to make it into the weekend, but bogeys on the fifth and seventh - his 14th and 16th - left him relying on the rest of the field in order to survive into Saturday.

The same was true of Shane Lowry, who was level par for the tournament through 11 holes of his second round when the weather brought a temporary halt to proceedings.

Selected collated scores:

Memorial Tournament (Muirfield Village, Dublin, Ohio, Irish in bold)

Leading clubhouse scores: 136 Wesley Bryan, JB Holmes, Jason Day (Aus), Hideki Matsuyama (Jap). 138 Ryan Armour, Si Woo Kim (Kor), Dustin Johnson, Bubba Watson, Keegan Bradley, Julian Suri. 139 Rory Sabbatini (RSA), Alex Cejka, Tony Finau. 144 Rory McIlroy (NIrl)