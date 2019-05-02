Rory McIlroy conjures up good memories to take Wells Fargo lead

Rory McIlroy must feel like a walking ATM when striding the fairways of Quail Hollow, where the Northern Irishman – who celebrates his 30th birthday in the middle of this latest edition of the Wells Fargo Championship – has been the dominant player of the past decade.

Yet again, McIlroy – who has banked in excess of $3million in prizemoney on previous visits which included wins in 2010 and 2015 – was to the fore after a first round, played in beautiful sunshine, which saw him overcome some early wayward driving to move to the top of the first-round leaderboard with a stunning back nine of just 31 strokes in signing for a six-under-par 65.

Playing for the first time since a disappointing performance at last month’s US Masters, where he was a distant tied-21st, McIlroy – who incorporated some subtle tweaks to his swing over the past fortnight – grew into the round and, by the time he reached the Green Mile, that notorious finishing stretch of holes from the 16th to the 18th, he was in full flow.

McIlroy conjured up a birdie on the second despite a pulled drive left into trees where his ball came to rest on pine straws. He punched out to 20 feet and rolled in the putt but then ran up a bogey six on the Par-5 seventh where his tee shot found water.

It was on the back nine, however, that McIlroy finally clicked into gear.

Séamus Power plays a shot from a bunker on the fifth hole. Photograph: Jared C Tilton/Getty Images

Again, McIlroy had to use his creativity from unlikely places: on the Par-5 10th, his drive was pushed and again settled in pine straws but he played a fairway wood approach to the front of the green and got up and down for birdie; then, on the 11th, seemingly blocked out by trees after another pushed drive, he play a cut shot through a gap for the ball to finish 18 inches from the flag. He tapped in for consecutive birdies.

McIlroy’s escapology was again evident on the 11th, where he was again blocked by trees but produced a remarkable approach to five feet only to miss the birdie putt. But he moved to three under on his round when finding a greenside bunker on the drivable Par-4 14th and splashing out to six feet to set up the birdie. McIlroy’s driving was erratic to that point, finding only four fairways in those opening 14 holes.

On the Par-5 15th, McIlroy – with 277 yards to the flag after a perfect drive – hit a fairway wood approach which ran through the back of the green. He pitched to eight feet and rolled in the putt to join the leaders on four under and claimed the outright lead in completing a hat-trick of birdies with a superb birdie on the 16th, crushing a drive with a 310 yards carry over the bunker and hitting an approach to eight feet for birdie.

McIlroy narrowly missed a birdie chance on the 18th, but signed for a 66 that gave him a one-stroke lead over a group which included former Masters champion Patrick Reed, without a top-10 on tour so far this season.

Séamus Power continued his recent run of good form with 69, his homeward run producing back-to-back birdies on the 13th and 14th and then eagling the Par-5 15th to get to four under. However, his drive on the 18th found a fairway bunker and he was too ambitious with his recovery, which found the creek that meanders up the left.

Pádraig Harrington’s struggles since returning from his wrist injury continued, as the Dubliner opened with a 75 marred by two double-bogeys – on the 12th, where he was in trouble in the rough and then three-putted when finally reaching the green, and 18th – and faces an uphill battle to survive the cut.

LEADING CLUBHOUSE SCORES

(USA unless stated, Irish in bold)



66 Rory McIlroy



67 Patrick Reed, Martin Laird (Scot), Nick Taylor (Can), Adam Schenk

68 Jason Day (Aus), Brian Harman, Keith Mitchell, John Senden (Aus), Brendon Todd, Jason Dufner

69 Séamus Power, Paul Casey (Eng), Kyle Stanley, Pat Perez, Sergio Garcia (Sp), Aaron Wise, Keith Mitchell, Webb Simpson

70 Jason Kokrak, JJ Henry, Brice Garnett, Jonas Blixt (Swe), Zach Johnson, Keegan Bradley, Matt Jones (Aus), Sung Kang (Kor), Doc Redman, Sungjae Im (Kor), Fabian Gomez (Arg), Tom Hoge, Justin Rose (Eng), Adam Long Chex Reavie

Others

71 Phil Mickelson

75 Pádraig Harrington