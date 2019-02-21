Rory McIlroy confirms he’ll miss this year’s Irish Open - reports

Rory McIlroy has confirmed he will not play in this year’s Irish Open at Lahinch, according to reports.

The four time major winner has been Irish Open tournament host since 2015, but he will not play in this year’s tournament in order to focus on The Open at Portrush, two weeks’ later.

The Open is being hosted in Northern Ireland for the first time since 1951.

The 29 year-old maintains however he will play enough events this season to continue his European Tour membership.