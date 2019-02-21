Rory McIlroy confirms he’ll miss this year’s Irish Open - reports

The four-time major winner has been the Irish Open tournament host since 2015

Rory McIlroy will not play in the 2019 Irish Open. Photograph: Harry How/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy will not play in the 2019 Irish Open. Photograph: Harry How/Getty Images

 

Rory McIlroy has confirmed he will not play in this year’s Irish Open at Lahinch, according to reports.

The four time major winner has been Irish Open tournament host since 2015, but he will not play in this year’s tournament in order to focus on The Open at Portrush, two weeks’ later.

The Open is being hosted in Northern Ireland for the first time since 1951.

The 29 year-old maintains however he will play enough events this season to continue his European Tour membership.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.