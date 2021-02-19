Rory McIlroy cast adrift at Riviera as Harrington also misses cut

If Rory McIlroy was hoping to star in a blockbuster at Riviera Country Club, not far from Sunset Boulevard and all of the razzmatazz of Hollywood, the world number seven instead found himself cast as a character cast adrift of the main drama in the megabucks Genesis Invitational.

Quite simply, McIlroy doesn’t do missed cuts; they’re as rare as hens’ teeth. Except, in this instance, for the first time in 31 tournaments, dating back to the 2019 British Open at Royal Portrush, he did miss one: McIlroy struggled to a second round 76 for a 36-holes total of 149, seven-over-par, that saw him jetting back home to Florida to leave the business of chasing the title at the tournament hosted by Tiger Woods to others.

McIlroy wasn’s alone in those with the X-Factor failing to fire and suffering on the firm, fast course. Bryson DeChambeau, the Masters champion, and Justin Thomas, the world number three, also suffered on the iconic old course as American Sam Burns, chasing a maiden PGA Tour win, fired a second round 66 for a midway total of 12-under-par 130 to claim the clubhouse lead.

For McIlroy, the world number seven, the two days play in Los Angeles were a constant battle with all facets of his game. Emphasised by a front nine - having started on the 10th - of four bogeys (at the 12th, 14th, 17th and 18th) and a lone birdie (on the 13th) to turn in 39 he then failed to find any forward momentum with a run of seven straight pars coming home until the wheels fell off on the Par 4 eighth where a wild drive ultimately saw him run up a double-bogey six.

As McIlroy finished up his work with a two-putt for par on the ninth, his finishing hole, it was with a look of resignation as he moves back to the East Coast for a run of events in Florida starting with next week’s WGC at The Concession and followed by the Arnold Palmer Invitational and his defence of The Players - but still searching as he tries to sort out technical aspects of his swing.

Pádraig Harrington, who only got out of self-isolation on Wednesday night after contracting Covid-19 at Pebble Beach, also missed the cut and the Dubliner has added on next week’s Puerto Rico Open to his schedule. “I can’t go home without a negative PCR, so I don’t have any option but to keep on going,” said the Dubliner of his rationale in adding tournaments onto his time stateside.

Burns, meanwhile, showcased his improved form in adding a 66 to his opening 64 to claim the clubhouse lead. Ranked 149th in the world and with three top-10s from last year on his formguide, the 24-year-old - a graduate of the Korn Ferry Tour and chasing a breakthrough win on the main US circuit - shot a bogey-free 66 with five birdies in an impressive round that saw him tie the record 36 holes low at Riviera.

In attributing his good scoring to a mature display of patience, Burns explained: “I didn’t force anything. Whenever we were in a tricky spot, just kind of took what the golf course gave us.”

Jordan Spieth, who has shown evidence of a recovery in form of late, with top-5 finishes in Phoenix and Pebble Beach, continued that resurgence with a second round 68 for a midway total of 136, while Brooks Koepka, winner in Phoenix, confirmed his well-being with a 70 for 138. “I couldn care less about the round,” claimed Koepka, who said he was more happy that his neck was “popped” after he finished his round.

“It’s been like that for a month and a half, just stiff. I don’t know if I slept on it funny but it’s just been tight.”