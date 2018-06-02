Rory McIlroy cards early third round 64 at Memorial

Rory McIlroy hit some hot form in the early stages of the third round at the Memorial Tournament in Ohio as he carded a round of 64 to shoot up the leaderboard to eight under.

After making the cut right on the mark McIlroy had an early tee-time on Sunday and, while he will fall back as the day goes on – leaders Joaquin Niemann and Kyle Stanley don’t tee off until 6.50pm Irish time – he showed streaks of his vintage best on Saturday which will certainly boost his confidence.

Despite that, however, he still missed three birdie putts inside 10 feet in a round made up of six birdies and an eagle.

McIlroy started his move early with birdies at the second and third before he holed out from a greenside bunker at the Par 5 fifth for an eagle.

Another birdie at the seventh moved him to five under for the day but he would go on to rue a missed birdie putt from just five feet at the ninth which would have seen him go out in just 30 shots.

A run of birdies through the 11th, 12th and 13th conjured thoughts of a potential course record but he failed to continue his run with missed birdie putts from eight feet and seven feet respectively at the 14th and 15th.

McIlroy’s putting has been his Achilles heel throughout the week and, despite shooting a bogey-free 64, it still stunted him on Saturday.

Shane Lowry was one under par for the tournament through 13 holes, a long way behind leaders Stanley and Niemann who will get their third rounds under at 11 under in the Jack Nicklaus-hosted event.

Full report and scores to follow at end of play...