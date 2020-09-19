Rory McIlroy battles to stay in the mix as Patrick Reed leads the US Open

Patrick Reed carries the moniker of “Captain America” almost as if he were the anti-hero. He was up to his antics again in the second round of the 120th US Open; where, even without spectators, the Texan strode around famed Winged Foot in Mamaroneck, New York with a sense of devilment, making some fabulous up-and-downs from rough to claim the outright lead at the midway stage.

On a day where a cool northerly wind caused the West Course to show some teeth after the benign nature of the opening round, Reed’s 70 for a four-under-par halfway total of 136 gave him a one stroke lead over Bryson DeChambeau as only six players reached the midpoint under par.

Among the big name casualties who failed to make it into the weekend were Collin Morikawa, just a month on from his breakthrough Major win in the US PGA, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Jordan Spieth, who again looked but a pale shadow of his self.

For Rory McIlroy, there was a danger for much of his second round front nine that he too would be sucked down a slippery slope. After an opening round 67 to jump into contention in his bid for a fifth career Major, and first since the 2014 US PGA, the 31-year-old Northern Irishman – who suffered a double-bogey and four bogeys in a nightmare run in six holes of his front nine – finally signed for a 76 for 143, seven strokes adrift of Reed.

Rory McIlroy reacts after playing an approach shot on the fifth during the second round of the 120th US Open Championship at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York. Photo: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

And for Shane Lowry, too, there was a stubborn reaction to his opening round 76 as he responded with a 70 for 146, six-over-par, that ensured he would hang around for the weekend: the British Open champion’s resolve was showcased by birdies on two of his finishing three holes.

“I tripped myself up (in the first round). When I start playing bad, I start trying too hard and getting pretty annoyed. And I struggle. But, look, you can’t really do anything about what happened (on Thursday). You just need to move on and hopefully get a shot at the weekend and I can chip away at these numbers,” said Lowry.

As if to underscore the contrast between the first and the second rounds, with the shift in wind direction and some trickier pin placements causing players to second guess on club selections and rub their heads in wonder (and anguish) as balls sped through greens into thick greenside rough, Justin Thomas – the first round leader – followed a 65 with a 73, for 138. Yet, it was to his credit that, having turned in three-over 38 on his front nine and added a double-bogey six on the first, this 10th, the American dug deep to claim birdies on the third and seventh holes with no further dropped shots to keep his quest alive.

As others suffered, Reed seemed to revel in it all, stubbornly refusing to buckle even when shots went awry. In a round of five birdies and five bogeys, the most impressive aspect was an ability to bounce back from a bogey with a birdie, something he did on three occasions.

“Any time you play in a US Open you know that you’re going to have one of those days that things aren’t quite going to go your way, and I felt like that today was the day. I felt like I left a decent amount of shots out there, felt like I was a little loose with some shots off the tee and also irons. And to be able to feel like that and come out and shoot even par round, it’s definitely a positive and makes you feel good going into the weekend,” said Reed, whose only career Major win came in the 2018 US Masters.

DeChambeau’s show of strength set him apart, as a best of the day 68 moved him up second with Thomas, Rafa Cabrera-Bello and Harris English a shot further back in tied-third.

And while most of the aura DeChambeau has created this year has been about his bulk and big hitting, it was another part of his game which he identified as the reason for his scoring: “My iron play is great. I feel like I can play from anywhere. I know my driver is going to be going far; sometimes straight, sometimes a little crooked. But I can hit my irons really well, then I feel like I’ll be good.”

He added: “I feel like my irons are great. The wedges are better, and the short game needs to be worked on just a little bit. But I would say it’s been good so far, and that’s what I am going to hopefully do this weekend.” Indeed, DeChambeau had spent a considerable amount of time on the range, into the darkness, on Thursday working on his wedge play.

In many ways, DeChambeau reserved the best until last. One of those trademark monster drives on the ninth left him with only a wedge in hand for an approach from 178 yards which he hit to eight-feet and rolled in the eagle putt.

In Tiger Woods’s case, there was a degree of frustration. “It feels like the way the golf course is changing, is turning, that anybody who makes the cut has the opportunity to win this championship.” Sadly, for him, it will be a case of watching on from afar.

Full scores to follow at close of play...