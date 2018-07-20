Rory McIlroy battles the rain to close on British Open lead

Rory McIlroy was forced to abandon his policy of over-powering the course but, in thinking on his feet to adopt a more conservative strategy, another round of 69 – for a midway total of four-under-par 138 – moved the world number eight ominously into contention in the 147th British Open at Carnoustie.

Although Zach Johnson birdied the last for a 67 for 136 to take the clubhouse lead as long overdue rain fed the thirst of the parched links, the 29-year-old Northern Irishman – seeking a fifth career Major title and first since his US PGA success in 2014 – put himself into a prime position to attack going into the weekend’s final two rounds.

A pre-championship game-plan to be aggressive off the tee was muted by the arrival of rain and a coldish front which brought bunkers into play, yet his mindset was such that he simply carried on with a revised plan – taking more irons off the tee and confining the driver to just six outings – that reaped dividends with four birdies and two bogeys.

As impressive in some ways was his capacity to save pars when in any trouble. A prime example came on the 17th hole – part of a tough finishing stretch – where his pushed tee shot narrowly missed the Barry Burn down the right, bouncing over it, and then his recovery from thick rough again avoided the meandering drain. Some 30 yards short of the green, he hit lob wedge to eight feet and his putter did the rest.

“Under those conditions, I would have taken that score today going out. It was just damp enough and cold enough that the game plan that I was trying to adapt to be aggressive and hit driver a lot, I just couldn’t do it. All the bunkers were in play. And then with it being wet, with the ball being wet and the club face, the possibility of that getting wet, (then) the spin rate goes right on the driver, and it could start to go either way,” explained McIlroy.

Either way, it seems, McIlroy was accepting of the changed conditions and certainly managed to keep his patience.

“I’m in a great position going into the third day. I was probably top-10 going into the third day at Birkdale last year, so similar enough. But I’m happy. I feel like I played in the toughest of the conditions, and definitely our side of the draw, we had to sort of tough it out a little bit. It was a little more difficult. So I’m happy to be in with a shot.

“Hopefully, I can go out and play well again tomorrow, and then that will be a big chance going into Sunday,” said McIlroy.

SECOND ROUND CLUBHOUSE SCORES

(par 71, British and Irish unless stated, (a) denotes amateur)

136 Zach Johnson (USA) 69 67, Kevin Kisner (USA) 66 70

137 Tommy Fleetwood 72 65, Pat Perez (USA) 69 68, Xander Schauffele (USA) 71 66

138 Rory McIlroy 69 69, Erik van Rooyen (Rsa) 67 71, Matt Kuchar (USA) 70 68, Tony Finau (USA) 67 71

139 Kevin Chappell (USA) 70 69, Jordan Spieth (USA) 72 67, Rickie Fowler (USA) 70 69

140 Thorbjorn Olesen (Den) 70 70, Danny Willett 69 71, Luke List (USA) 70 70, Brandon Stone (Rsa) 68 72

141 Brooks Koepka (USA) 72 69, Charley Hoffman (USA) 71 70, Kyle Stanley (USA) 72 69, Adam Scott (Aus) 71 70, Alex Noren (Swe) 70 71, Ryan Moore (USA) 68 73, Matthew Southgate 69 72, Eddie Pepperell 71 70, Patrick Cantlay (USA) 70 71, Webb Simpson (USA) 70 71, S Kang (Kor) 69 72

142 Jason Day (Aus) 71 71, Francesco Molinari (Ita) 70 72, Lucas Herbert (Aus) 73 69, Michael Kim (USA) 73 69, Tiger Woods (USA) 71 71, Shaun Norris (Rsa) 74 68, Austin Cook (USA) 72 70, Phil Mickelson (USA) 73 69, Michael Kim (USA) 73 69, Stewart Cink (USA) 72 70, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa) 72 70

143 Haotong Li (Chn) 71 72, Beau Hossler (USA) 73 70, Cameron Davis (Aus) 71 72, Thomas Pieters (Bel) 70 73, Marcus Kinhult (Swe) 74 69, Satoshi Kodaira (Jpn) 72 71, Yuta Ikeda (Jpn) 70 73, Gary Woodland (USA) 71 72, Adam Hadwin (Can) 73 70, Julian Suri (USA) 74 69, Kevin Na (USA) 70 73

144 Brendan Steele (USA) 68 76, Cameron Smith (Aus) 73 71, Marc Leishman (Aus) 72 72, Byeong-Hun An (Kor) 73 71, Lee Westwood 72 72, Shubhankar Sharma (Ind) 73 71, Masahiro Kawamura (Jpn) 77 67, Brett Rumford (Aus) 74 70, Paul Dunne 71 73, Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Esp) 74 70, Bernhard Langer (Ger) 73 71, Chris Wood 70 74, Paul Casey 73 71

145 Tom Lewis 75 70, Henrik Stenson (Swe) 70 75, Sam Locke (a) 72 73, Bryson DeChambeau (USA) 75 70, Ryan Fox (Nzl) 74 71, Keegan Bradley (USA) 74 71, Jason Dufner (USA) 75 70, Ross Fisher 75 70, Tyrrell Hatton 74 71, Yusaku Miyazato (Jpn) 71 74, Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Tha) 74 71, Justin Rose 72 73, Patrick Reed (USA) 75 70

146 Daniel Berger (USA) 73 73, Matt Wallace 74 72, Justin Thomas (USA) 69 77, Branden Grace (Rsa) 74 72, Tom Lehman (USA) 75 71, Chez Reavie (USA) 69 77, Sergio Garcia (Esp) 75 71, Russell Knox 73 73, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn) 75 71, Fabrizio Zanotti (Par) 72 74, Martin Kaymer (Ger) 71 75, George Coetzee (Rsa) 75 71, Peter Uihlein (USA) 74 72

147 Charl Schwartzel (Rsa) 74 73, Jorge Campillo (Esp) 72 75, Kelly Kraft (USA) 74 73, Matthew Fitzpatrick 72 75, Jordan Smith 74 73, Andy Sullivan 71 76, Oliver Wilson 75 72, Shane Lowry 74 73, Brian Harman (USA) 71 76, Chasson Hadley (USA) 74 74, Jon Rahm (Esp) 69 78

148 Dustin Johnson (USA) 76 72, Bubba Watson (USA) 75 73, Alexander Levy (Fra) 73 75, Bronson Burgood (USA) 74 74, Nicolai Hojgaard (a) (Den) 72 76

149 Ryuko Tokimatsu (Jpn) 72 77, Russell Henley (USA) 69 80, Charles Howell III (USA) 75 74, Abraham Ancer (Mex) 71 78, Mark Calcavecchia (USA) 73 76, Ernie Els (Rsa) 73 76, Scott Jamieson 75 74, Sang Hyun Park (Kor) 76 73

150 Jason Kokrak (USA) 72 78, Jimmy Walker (USA) 72 78, Dylan Frittelli (Rsa) 71 79, Pádraig Harrington 76 74, Jazz Janewattananond (Tha) 74 76, Thomas Curtis 82 68, Emiliano Grillo (Arg) 76 74, Hideto Tanihara (Jpn) 75 75, Anirban Lahiri (Ind) 76 74, Jhonnatan Vegas (Ven) 76 74, Alexander Bjork (Swe) 72 78,

151 Shota Akiyoshi (Jpn) 77 74, Michael Hendry (Nzl) 73 78, Patton Kizzire (USA) 77 74, Todd Hamilton (USA) 75 76, Ryan Armour (USA) 75 76, Matt Jones (Aus) 75 76, Sandy Lyle 75 76, Retief Goosen (Rsa) 74 77

152 Danthai Boonma (Tha)

153 Min Chel Choi (Kor) 79 74, Nicolas Colsaerts (Bel) 79 74, Grant Forrest 80 73, Jonas Blixt (Swe) 77 76

154 Ian Poulter 73 81, Brandt Snedeker (USA) 76 78, Masanori Kobayashi (Jpn) 82 72, Brady Schnell 79 75, Yuxin Lin (a) (Chn) 80 74

155 Jack Senior 79 76

157 Andrew Landry (USA) 80 77

158 Jovan Rebula (a) (Rsa) 79 79, Jens Dantorp (Swe) 76 82

165 Darren Clarke 82 83

You can keep up to date with all of the action on our day two liveblog.