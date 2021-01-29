Rory McIlroy battles the elements as he fails to ignite in California

With hailstones, sodden courses and cool temperatures, Rory McIlroy might have felt a little bit at home. Even so, the Northern Irishman - like everyone else in the field, with Phil Mickelson resorting to putting wearing two winter mittens - was required to grind through the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in San Diego, California.

McIlroy, who shot an opening round 68 on the South Course, played his second round on the supposedly easier North Course but found it difficult as the weather conditions coming in off the Pacific Ocean exacerbated the examination, and he ultimately had to settle for a one under par effort of 71.

After starting strongly with birdies on two of his opening three holes (on the 10th and 12th), McIlroy suffered back-to-back bogeys on the 14th and 15th and, then, after getting a birdie on the 17th gave it back immediately with a bogey on the 18th to turn in level par 36. McIlroy then reeled off eight straight pars, before a fine birdie on the 18th left him five under par for the tournament at the halfway stage.

Australian Adam Scott, seeking a first win since the Genesis Invitational last February, eagled the Par 5 sixth hole (his 15th) on the South Course to move into the on-course lead on nine-under, a shot clear of Patrick Reed and Peter Malnati. A bogey on the eighth - his 17th - saw him slip a shot back.

Spain’s Jon Rahm was the clubhouse leader, after rounds of 69 and 67.

Séamus Power, who had started the week as fifth reserve but got a late place in the field, was unable to make the most of his opportunity and missed the cut.

McIlroy, meanwhile, has been nominated to run for chairman of the PGA Tour’s player advisory council (with Russell Knox and Kevin Streelman among the other nominees). There has never been a non-American policy board member director. “I just feel like I’ve been around a logn time and I feel I can maybe help facilitate things and maybe guide things in a certain direction for what I think is better for everyone,” said McIlroy.