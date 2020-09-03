Rory and Erica McIlroy celebrate birth of baby girl Poppy

‘She is the absolute love of our lives’ says proud father

Erica McIlroy gave birth to a baby girl on Monday that the couple have named Poppy Kennedy McIlroy. Photograph: Glyn Kirk/AFP via Getty Images

Erica McIlroy gave birth to a baby girl on Monday that the couple have named Poppy Kennedy McIlroy. Photograph: Glyn Kirk/AFP via Getty Images

 

Rory McIlroy’s wife Erica has given birth to the couple’s first child, the four-time Major winner has revealed.

McIlroy wrote on Twitter that Poppy Kennedy McIlroy was born on Monday and “she is the absolute love of our lives”.

The 31-year-old also thanked staff at Jupiter Medical Center in Florida for their “amazing care”.

McIlroy had said he was willing to withdraw from last week’s BMW Championship or the upcoming Tour Championship if Erica went in labour.

It remains to be seen if the defending champion will compete at East Lake when play gets under way on Friday, although he is no longer scheduled to give an interview on Thursday afternoon.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.