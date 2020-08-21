Rookie Scottie Scheffler shoots 59 to make big move in Boston

For the young bucks on tour these days, there is no fear. No fear of going low, for sure; and Scottie Scheffler – a 24-year-old in his rookie season on the PGA Tour after graduating from the secondary Korn Ferry circuit last year – showcased his talent, combining big-hitting with an exemplary short game, to fire a second round 59 in the Northern Trust tournament at TPC Boston.

Scheffler became the 12th player in the history of the PGA Tour to sign for a sub-60, which, apart from joining such an elite club, gave him the clubhouse lead but with former world number one Dustin Johnson – who reached the turn in 27 and added further birdies on the 10th and the 11th – threatening to take away some of his glory.

“I got off to a really good start, made a bunch of birdies on the front nine,” said Scheffler of turning in 30 to set up a 59 watch, before coming home in 29 which featured a hat-trick of birdies from the 14th to the 16th and then a closing birdie on the 18th.

“I had some key up-and-downs at the beginning of the round that kind of kept me rolling, freed me up a little bit. The momentum just kept on going. I never really lost momentum which was nice. A lot of times when you’re playing well you can lose that momentum towards the end of the round or have a hiccup here or there. The momentum stayed the whole time and I made a lot of putts.”

Scheffler, who finished fourth behind Collin Morikawa in the US PGA Championship on his last appearance, actually shot a round of 59 in a social round with friends during the tour’s lockdown but brought his game to the main stage for a far more important one as he chases a maiden tour win.

“I’ve put myself in a good position to play well this weekend and win the tournament, so I’m just going to continue to try to play well and hit good shots and see where it leaves me. I’m not really over-thinking things.”

Shane Lowry, though, failed in his bid to move onwards to the next phase of the FedEx Cup playoffs. A second round 69 for a 36-holes total of 141 saw the Offalyman fail to survive the cut, although he gave it a good run on his back nine – with birdies on the second, fourth and sixth holes – only to hit a speed bump with a bogey on the par-three eighth, his penultimate hole, and then failing to birdie the last.

Lowry plans on taking a few days break with some friends in nearby Rhode Island, before setting his sights on playing in next month’s US Open at Winged Foot in New York before returning home.

Graeme McDowell also missed the cut, after a 72 for a 36-holes total of 149 left him at the tailend of the leaderboard. McDowell also failed in his bid to progress to the next event off the playoffs, next week’s BMW Championship in Chicago.