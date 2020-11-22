Robert Streb leads at Sea Island as Shane Lowry struggles

Robert Streb extended his lead at the RSM Classic on Saturday despite putting together his worst score of the tournament.

The American sits three shots clear at 17 under heading into Sunday’s final round after carding a three-under 67 on the Seaside course at Sea Island.

Streb picked up three birdies on the day while repeating his bogey-free effort from the second round.

It was a sharp decline from Friday’s round of nine-under, which he carded on the Plantation course, however it was enough to keep him ahead of compatriots Zach Johnson and Bronson Burgoon on 14-under.

Shane Lowry meanwhile is well off the pace after he carded a third round of 71 to leave himself on three under par for the tournament and in a share of 55th place. Graeme McDowell is a stroke better off following his 70 on Saturday.

Matt Wallace, who had a share of the lead following Thursday’s opening round, continued to fall down the leaderboard after carding an even-70 on Saturday.

Wallace birdied two of his opening three holes before compounding a bogey on the fourth with a double bogey on the fifth.

He went on to close out the round tied for 25th on seven-under.

Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood and Ian Poulter all sit one shot back at six under.

Collated third round scores & totals in the The RSM Classic (USA unless stated, par 70):

Seaside Course

195 Robert Streb 65 63 67

198 Zach Johnson 66 67 65, Bronson Burgoon 68 63 67

199 Emiliano Grillo (Arg) 66 68 65

200 Kyle Stanley 67 65 68, Camilo Villegas (Col) 64 66 70, Kevin Kisner 68 66 66

201 Matthew NeSmith 72 63 66, Andrew Landry 68 68 65, Patton Kizzire 65 66 70

202 Keegan Bradley 67 68 67, Bernd Wiesberger (Aut) 66 68 68, Cameron Tringale 67 68 67

203 Jason Day (Aus) 69 67 67, Rory Sabbatini (Svk) 65 72 66, Matt Kuchar 70 66 67, John Huh 69 68 66, Corey Conners (Can) 67 70 66

204 Chris Kirk 70 67 67, Charley Hoffman 68 69 67, Adam Long 67 68 69, Chesson Hadley 73 65 66, Jim Herman 68 67 69, Harris English 66 66 72

205 Matt Wallace (Eng) 64 71 70, Alex Noren (Swe) 66 71 68, Brendon Todd 68 70 67, Keith Mitchell 69 66 70, Scott Piercy 70 66 69, Bol Hoag 68 71 66

206 Lucas Glover 71 68 67, Nate Lashley 68 67 71, Doug Ghim 67 71 68, Wyndham Clark 70 66 70, Joel Dahmen 74 61 71, Aaron Baddeley (Aus) 68 69 69, Russell Henley 70 69 67, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng) 67 72 67, Tyrrell Hatton (Eng) 69 68 69, Ian Poulter (Eng) 69 69 68

207 Andrew Putnam 71 68 68, Sean O’Hair 70 68 69, Vaughn Taylor 70 66 71, Roger Sloan (Can) 67 69 71, Ryan Brehm 72 66 69, Webb Simpson 68 71 68, Kevin Streelman 71 67 69, Charles Howell III 68 67 72

208 Peter Malnati 65 70 73, Matt Jones (Aus) 67 71 70, Graeme McDowell (NIrl) 70 68 70, Sepp Straka (Aut) 71 65 72, Branden Grace (Rsa) 70 68 70, Henrik Stenson (Swe) 69 68 71

209 Adam Schenk 73 66 70, Brian Stuard 74 63 72, Rob Oppenheim 73 66 70, Joaquin Niemann (Chi) 73 66 70, Shane Lowry (Irl) 67 71 71, Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spa) 71 68 70, Kevin Chappell 71 67 71

210 Sebastian Cappelen (Den) 68 71 71, Josh Teater 73 66 71

211 J.J. Spaun 68 69 74

215 Scott Stallings 69 68 78