Rickie Fowler makes hot start as players sweat it out in St Louis

Rickie Fowler began his bid for an elusive first Major with a brilliant five-under-par 65 to grab the early clubhouse lead at the 100th US PGA Championship on Thursday as Tiger Woods fought back from a bumbling start.

Playing the back nine first at a sweltering Bellerive Country Club, Fowler was slow out of the gate, mixing two birdies with what would be his only bogey of the day.

But after the turn the 29-year-old American turned hotter than the weather and carded four more birdies to top the leaderboard, two shots clear of a chasing pack including Australian Jason Day, the 2015 US PGA champion, and Stewart Cink, the 2009 British Open winner.

“I’m definitely happy but Thursday you can’t go win the golf tournament, you can definitely take yourself out of it and lose it,” Fowler said.

“So we took care of what we needed to take care of today and we move on to Friday and go do what we need to go do tomorrow.”

Widely regarded as the best player yet to bag a Major, Fowler has come close, posting top-five results in all four Majors, including second at the Masters in April and runner-up finishes at the 2014 British and US Opens.

The flamboyant American burst on to the golf scene as a 20-year-old, instantly identifiable by his fluorescent kit and becoming the darling of the young fan demographic the golf industry coveted.

The electric yellow and orange outfits have been replaced by more traditional golf attire but the objective remains unchanged with this PGA Championship representing Fowler’s last shot at claiming a Major before entering his 30s in December.

Shane Lowry plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the US PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club in St Louis, Missouri. Photograph: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

“I always have hope,” Fowler said. “I know Phil [Mickelson] didn’t win until his 30s. I don’t know the exact numbers, but it’s not something I necessarily worry about.

“Keep putting ourselves in position, get in contention, we have had plenty of runner-ups, Jack [Nicklaus] had a lot of runner-ups, we’ll just keep beating down that door.”

Woods, the headliner in an all-star group with four-times Major winner Rory McIlroy and defending champion Justin Thomas, got off to a horrific bogey, double-bogey start and spent the rest of his round undoing the damage to salvage a level-par 70.

McIlroy also shot 70 while world number two Thomas, riding the momentum of a confidence-boosting victory at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational last week, opened his title defence with a one-under 69.

Shane Lowry was the best of the Irish as he matched Thomas with a 69 that included three birdies and two bogeys. Pádraig Harrington carded a one-over 71 while Paul Dunne finished with back-to-back bogeys in a three-over 73.

EARLY FIRST ROUND LEADERBOARD

(Par 70, USA unless stated)

65 Rickie Fowler

67 Austin Cook, Ian Poulter (Eng), Pat Perez, Jason Day (Aus), Brian Gay, Stewart Cink, Ollie Schniederjans

68 Ryan Fox (NZ), Billy Horschel, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Yuta Ikeda (Jpn), Webb Simpson, Branden Grace (Rsa), Ross Fisher (Eng), Mikko Korhonen (Fin)

69 Jim Furyk, Shane Lowry (Irl), Keegan Bradley, Jimmy Walker, Shubhankar Sharma (Ind), Justin Thomas, Ryan Armour, Ryan Moore, JJ Spaun, Julian Suri

70 Xander Schauffele, Rafa Cabrera-Bello (Esp), Byeong Hun An (Kor), Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Tiger Woods, Jhonattan Vegas (Col)

71 Jamie Lovemark, HaoTong Li (Chn), Martin Kaymer (Ger), Adam Hadwin (Can), Vijay Singh (Fij), Pádraig Harrington (Irl), Bryson DeChambeau, Troy Merritt, Sungjae Im (Kor)

72 Eddie Pepperell, Shugo Imahira (Jpn), Craig Hocknall (Aus), Alexander Björk (Swe), Brandt Snedeker, Scott Brown, Kevin Streelman, Brian Harman, Matthew Fiztpatrick (Eng), Patton Kizzire

73 James Hahn, Henrik Stenson (Swe), Danny Willett (Eng), Phil Mickelson, Peter Uihlein, Paul Dunne (Irl), JB Holmes, Dylan Frittelli

74 Rich Berberian Jr, Sean McCarthy, Tony Finau, Rich Beem, Jordan Smith (Eng), Scott Piercy, Cameron Smith (Aus), Charles Howell, Jason Schmuhl

75 Michael Block, Davis Love III, Andy Sullivan, Kiredech Aphibarnrat (Thai), Craig Bowden

76 Yusaku Miyazato, Alexander Levy

77 Shawn Warren

80 Bob Sowards

81 David Muttitt