Rickie Fowler leads the way heading into last day at TPC Scottsdale

Rickie Fowler fired a 64 to open up a four-shot lead heading into the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

The American finished seven under for the day after amassing eight birdies to sit ahead of second-place Matt Kuchar.

Twice runner-up Fowler dropped just one shot on the par-three seventh, leaving him 20 under after 54 holes at TPC Scottsdale.

American Kuchar, chasing his third victory after wins at the Mayakoba Golf Classic and Sony Open in Hawaii, shot a blemish-free round of 65 to move ahead of compatriot Justin Thomas.

Thomas overcame an early stumble with two bogeys on the front nine to run off four birdies after the turn, signing for 68 and dropping into third place on 15 under overall.

Branden Grace and Byeong Hun An sit seven off the pace, tied in fourth at 13 under.

Meanwhile, Brandt Snedeker claimed the first birdie on the 16th, where the PGA Tour had placed Jarrod Lyle’s golf bag and yellow hat on the tee in memory of the Australian who died from cancer aged 36 in August last year.

Collated third round Scores & Totals in the USPGA Tour Waste Management Phoenix Open (USA unless stated, par 71):

193 Rickie Fowler 64 65 64

197 Matt Kuchar 67 65 65

198 Justin Thomas 64 66 68

200 Byeong-Hun An (Kor) 66 68 66, Branden Grace (Rsa) 67 64 69

201 Gary Woodland 68 67 66, Bubba Watson 66 67 68

203 Trey Mullinax 67 64 72, Cameron Smith (Aus) 67 65 71, Harold Varner III 64 71 68, Martin Laird (Sco) 65 68 70

204 Jason Kokrak 73 66 65, Charley Hoffman 66 68 70, Chris Stroud 71 66 67, Sungjae Im (Kor) 69 68 67, Chez Reavie 71 69 64, Tom Hoge 67 68 69

205 Nick Watney 67 69 69, Denny McCarthy 69 65 71, J.B. Holmes 69 68 68, Ollie Schniederjans 67 69 69, Jon Rahm (Spa) 67 68 70, Russell Henley 68 68 69, Jhonattan Vegas (Ven) 70 69 66, Brandon Harkins 70 66 69

206 Bud Cauley 68 72 66, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn) 68 69 69, Xander Schauffele 67 72 67, David Hearn (Can) 67 68 71, Chesson Hadley 71 65 70, Russell Knox (Sco) 71 66 69, Webb Simpson 67 69 70

207 Danny Lee (Nzl) 72 68 67, Emiliano Grillo (Arg) 67 73 67, JT Poston 65 74 68, Hunter Mahan 70 68 69, Zach Johnson 71 67 69, Beau Hossler 70 71 66, Jimmy Walker 72 69 66, Tyrrell Hatton (Eng) 66 71 70

208 Carlos Ortiz (Mex) 70 68 70, Adam Hadwin (Can) 72 67 69, Scott Piercy 66 71 71, Kevin Streelman 71 67 70

209 Matthew Wolff 67 70 72, Max Homa 70 68 71, Andrew Landry 67 68 74, John Huh 67 73 69, Stewart Cink 69 70 70, John Catlin 70 71 68, Kevin Kisner 70 69 70

210 Chris Kirk 71 70 69, Alex Noren (Swe) 69 72 69, Sam Ryder 72 67 71, Ryan Palmer 68 71 71, Brian Harman 69 72 69, Cameron Champ 70 69 71, Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Tha) 69 70 71, Grayson Murray 68 72 70, James Hahn 68 72 70, J.J. Spaun 69 69 72

211 Brian Stuard 71 69 71, Richy Werenski 69 69 73, Brandt Snedeker 69 70 72

212 Adam Schenk 70 71 71, Keegan Bradley 68 69 75, Freddie Jacobson (Swe) 68 72 72, Brian Gay 67 73 72, Billy Horschel 71 68 73

213 Satoshi Kodaira (Jpn) 71 70 72, Cheng-Tsung Pan (Tai) 73 68 72

214 Kevin Na 68 72 74

215 Keith Mitchell 74 67 74