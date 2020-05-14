Rich list reveals Rory McIlroy’s net worth has risen to €192 million

Rory McIlroy is the second richest active sportsperson based in the UK, according to The Sunday Times newspaper’s annual rich list.

The Northern Irishman, who returned to the top of golf’s world rankings in February for the first time since 2015, is one of only two sportspeople to feature on the main list with a net worth of €192 million (£170m). The other is Lewis Hamilton.

McIlroy’s fortune has risen by €36m (£32m) on the back of a return to form and a series of sponsorship deals.

The Down native earned a total of €27.5 million of his total earnings last year on the golf course via prize money. The 31-year-old who was set to compete for Ireland at the Tokyo Olympics this summer is a four-time major winner and so far in his career has won 18 PGA Tour events and 14 on the European Tour.

Yet McIlroy is still in pursuit of the US Masters as he aims to complete the sport’s grand slam - and join Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Ben Hogan, Gary Player and Gene Sarazen in the history books. On Thursday he confirmed he is planning to play in the PGA Tour’s first three tournaments when the season resumes next month after the Covid-19 disruption.

Six-times Formula One world champion Hamilton is the richest sportsperson based in the UK with a net worth of €253m (£224 million) - he signed a new contract with Mercedes in 2018 worth up to €45m (£40m) a year and has seen his net worth rise by €42m (£37m) over the last year. His current earnings take him past David Beckham, at the time of his retirement in 2013, as the most affluent active sports star in the list’s history.

Wales soccer player Gareth Bale, who earns €395,000 (£350,000) per week after tax at Real Madrid, has a net worth of €129m (£114m) and is the richest sportsperson aged 30 or under. The young rich list is dominated by sports personalities who account for 18 of the 50 places, with world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua the only non-footballer to make the cut. Joshua earned an estimated €88m (£78m) from his two fights with Andy Ruiz Jr last year, taking his net worth to €121m (£107m).

Bale tops the 10 richest young sports stars aged 30 or under according to the 2020 wealth figures. Next on the list is Joshua, followed by Manchester United and France player Paul Pogba, Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne, United’s Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea, City’s English winger Raheem Sterling, then Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante, Tottenham and England captain Harry Kane, former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge, and the European champions’ current captain Jordan Henderson completes the top 10.