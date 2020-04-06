Report says PGA Championship is rescheduled for August

An announcement on the US Open is expected from the USGA in coming days

Brooks Koepka will hope to win his third US PGA title in a row in August. Photo: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

The US PGA Championship, one of golf’s four majors, has been rescheduled for August 6th-9th after being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the San Francisco Chronicle reported on Sunday.

The event will remain at the city’s Harding Park course, the paper said.

The championship is run by the PGA of America, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The PGA Championship was originally planned for May 14th-17th but the PGA of America announced on March 17th that the event had been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The spread of the virus has prompted the shutdown of almost all sport worldwide.

The first major championship of the year, the Masters, was scheduled to start this Thursday at Augusta National, but the club announced on March 13th that it had been postponed.

The US Open, scheduled for Winged Foot in New York from June 18th-21st, and the July 16th-19th British Open at Royal St George’s in Kent, are still officially on the schedule.

But it is believed an announcement on the postponement of the US Open will be made in the next few days.

The major championship organisers and the PGA Tour have been discussing a revamped schedule.

However, any plans to resume the professional circuit depend on the coronavirus subsiding over the next couple of months.

