R&A considering John Daly request to use buggy at Royal Portrush

Former Open champion used a buggy during the US PGA because of knee problem

John Daly on his golf buggy on the fifth hole during the second round of the US PGA Championship at Bethpage Black. Photograph: Warren Little/Getty Images

Tournament officials are considering John Daly’s request to use a buggy in this year’s Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

Daly had his application to use a buggy during this week’s US PGA Championship approved under the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) because of a knee problem.

The 53-year-old is currently 1,848th in the world rankings but has a lifetime exemption in the US PGA following his 1991 triumph at Crooked Stick.

Daly is also exempt for the Open until the age of 60 following his victory at St Andrews in 1995 and a spokesman for the R&A said: “We have received a request from John Daly for permission to use a buggy at The Open and it is currently under consideration.”

Masters champion Tiger Woods seemed less than impressed by Daly being afforded special dispensation to use the cart at Bethpage, making reference to his 2008 US Open victory by saying: “Well, I walked with a broken leg.”

However, PGA of America chief championships officer Kerry Haigh maintained that the correct decision had been reached.

“On all of our entry information for all of our championships we have a clause for ADA purposes in that any player who has an ADA concern or issue is allowed to apply and give the reasons for the exemption that he or she may want to apply for,” Haigh said on Tuesday.

“We have a committee that meet, which includes a medical expert, and they review the information, and it was agreed that it justified the use of a golf cart for the championship.”

Daly missed the cut at Bethpage following rounds of 75 and 76.

