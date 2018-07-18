Preparations complete as British Open glory beckons, but for who?

Who was learning from who? The final preparatory work for Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry ahead of this 147th British Open involved playing a morning money match (Lowry won) with a mission to further understand the nuances of a links so parched and scorched that it will provide a fiery examination rarely seen in this day and age.

Interestingly, aside from their caddies, the two players had outsider assistance in formulating their game strategies.

Eric Ramsay, from nearby Dundee, caddies for businessmen Dermot Desmond and JP McManus in the annual Dunhill Links and he walked all 18 holes as a talking guide. From time to time, Ramsay – who as an amateur finished in the top-25 when the 2005 Open was held across the bay in St Andrews and then played on the mini tours – provided advice on where to land approach shots, where to avoid and on what lines to take on the greens. The information was soaked up like a dry sponge taking in water.

In this game of chess that the famous links is set to provide over the coming days, every little edge could make a difference.

And, for McIlroy, it is the Open which – perhaps surprisingly – has offered him his best opportunities in recent years to end that winless drought in the Majors going back to the PGA in 2014. The Northern Irishman missed the 2015 championship at St Andrews due to his football injury, but finished fifth at Troon in 2016 and was fourth at Birkdale last year.

Jordan Spieth tees off at the fifth during Wednesday’s practice round. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Of course, McIlroy has rather pleasant memories of Carnoustie too. Eleven years ago, with his curly mop of hair escaping from under his cap, he won the silver medal as leading amateur and then playfully entertained a young Paddy Harrington as the boy’s dad went on to beat Sergio Garcia in the playoff that year.

This week McIlroy is sporting a new, tight haircut with no desire to go back to that old mop of a hairstyle. But he would like to rekindle the carefree spirit that back then was part of who he was. “I’ve alluded to the fact that I think sometimes I need to get back to that attitude where I play carefree and am just happy to be here . . . .a golf tournament is where I feel the most comfortable, it’s where I can 100 percent be myself and express myself.

“I think sometimes with the pressure that’s put on the top guys to perform at such a level every week, that it starts to weigh on you a little bit. I look back on those pictures (from 2007) and the more I can be like that kid, the better.”

McIlroy’s record in his last three Opens is actually 1st-5th-4th which augurs well for him here. Another interesting statistic is that every time he has missed a cut in a Major, he has finished in the top-10 in his next Major start. He missed the cut at the US Open last month!

“I’ve grown up on these courses and I am comfortable on them; going to courses on the Open rota that I’ve played quite a lot, I think that helps. You have a comfort level with the golf course. You’ve built up enough experience to know where to hit it and where not to hit it. It’s been a good run, my form’s been good in the Open. I’ve played well. I feel like I’ve developed and grown as a links player. I’ve added a few shots and a few things to my game that have helped, so hopefully I can keep that run going this year and maybe get myself a little bit closer to being right in the mix on Sunday,” said McIlroy.

Rory McIlroy jumps into the Barry Burn to get his golf ball during a practice round. Photo: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

With five Irish players in the field – McIlroy joined by Paul Dunne, Shane Lowry, Darren Clarke and Pádraig Harrington – the anticipation is of a strong challenge on firm terrain that will require creative minds. For instance, players in final practice could be seen using putters from as far as 50 yards short of the green.

Harrington considers himself a defending champion of sorts in that he won his breakthrough Major here in 2007. And the Dubliner – who turns 47 next month – insists he could be a factor again. “There is no physical reason why not. I’ve been working on the mental stuff and hopefully it will turn up and I can be sharp mentally for 72 holes. You’ve got to make a few things happen and get a few breaks on top. I’m capable of hitting the ball like the young guys. It is a mentality I need more than anything else. Age isn’t a barrier.”

For any of them to claim the Claret Jug, the fact remains that the ever-strong American challenge must be overcome. Players from the United States have won every Major since Sergio Garcia won last year’s Masters. Brooks Koepka (two US Opens), Jordan Spieth (the defending champion here) , Justin Thomas (US PGA) and Patrick Reed (US Masters) have claimed one after another, while world number one Dustin Johnson has also looked impressive in practice.

McIlroy nodded when asked how to break that US stranglehold on the Majors. Perhaps here? “They have so much depth. It’s not just Jordan, it’s Justin. If it’s not Justin, it’s Patrick. If it’s not Patrick, it’s Dustin (Johnson). There’s so many great players and it seems like, at this point in time, they’re all playing really good golf at the same time. It’s going to be tough, that’s just the way it is. They’re going to take some beating.”

But the suspicion is that it would give him even greater satisfaction to do so, with the added carrot of taking the Claret Jug on to Royal Portrush as defending champion in a year’s time. Same for Messrs Dunne, Lowry, Harrington and Clarke.

