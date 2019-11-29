Portstewart to host Irish Open in 2021

Portstewart will host the Irish Open in 2021 when the tournament returns north of the border.

Members of the Co Derry club were told at the AGM on Thursday evening that an agreement had been reached with the European Tour to host the tournament for the second time in four years.

In 2020 the event will be held at Mount Juliet from May 28th to 31st but a switch back to links could also see a return to the mid-July slot in the schedule a week before the Scottish Open and two weeks before the British Open.

In 2017 Jon Rahm claimed the title at Portrush in a week which attracted crowds of 79,856 and the move back could well prove even more of a success after the huge crowds seen at Royal Portrush for Shane Lowry’s Open victory last summer.