Portmarnock Golf Club votes to admit women as members
83% of members vote to end 127-year-old men-only membership policy
The clubhouse at Portmarnock Golf Club. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho
Portmarnock Golf Club is to end its men-only membership policy which has been in place since its founding in 1894.
In ending the 127-year-old policy, in a voting process which resulted in a majority of 83.4 per cent in favour to 16.6 percent against, the north county Dublin club said it is “looking forward to welcoming women as members of the club.”
More to follow . . .