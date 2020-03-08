Portmarnock Golf Club to remain open after member diagnosed with coronavirus

Portmarnock Golf Club has said it will remain open after the Health Service Executive informed the north Co Dublin club on Saturday that a member had been diagnosed with the coronavirus Covid-19.

Andrew Whitelaw, the club’s general manager, said the HSE was “fully aware of all relevant background information regarding the person and had activated all appropriate protocols, including HSE contact-tracing protocols for individuals diagnosed with Covid-19”.

The 126-year-old club, one of the country’s best-known golf courses, said in a statement that it had notified its members about the coronavirus case.

Mr Whitelaw said the club was “satisfied that the protocols it has put in place are the appropriate measures to deal with this scenario, including remaining open for play.”