Phil Mickelson confirmed for JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor

Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods are also in the field

Phil Mickelson will play at the JP McManus Pro-Am in Adare Manor. Photo: Warren Little/Getty Images

Phil Mickelson is the latest name to be added to the strong field which will gather at Adare Manor next year for the JP McManus Pro-Am.

Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods have already been confirmed for the sixth staging of the event on July 6th and 7th next year.

Mickelson’s last tournament visit to Ireland was back at the 2006 Ryder Cup in the K Club and on Tuesday he was announced as playing along with Ryder Cup stars Sergio Garcia, Jon Rahm, Henrik Stenson and Paul Casey.

Also confirmed so far are celebrities Mark Wahlberg, Niall Horan, Hugh Grant and Jamie Dornan.

“It’s fantastic to have more of the game’s top players joining what is an ever-increasing line-up at Adare Manor. I have been hugely impressed with the manor of their various victories in recent years and we are very grateful to them for lending their support to the Pro-Am next year. Hopefully the thousands of Pro-Am spectators will be delighted with this news,” said McManus.

Pro-Am ticket caps are currently priced at €50, which admits holders to both days of the tournament. Tickets for the 2020 JP McManus Pro-Am are on sale from: www.jpmcmanusproam.com/tickets.

